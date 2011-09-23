Audio-Technica U.S. Appoints New Personnel to Its Latin American Sales Team

— Alexandre Algranti and Mary Eisaman named to Sales and Marketing positions for Brazil (Algranti) and Latin America (Eisaman) —

STOW, OH, September 21, 2011 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, announces two appointments to its Latin American sales team, reflecting the company’s continued dedication to meeting the needs of multiple markets in Latin America. Mary Eisaman has been named Sales and Marketing Manager for Latin America. She will be responsible for all countries in Central and South America except for Brazil. Alexandre (Alex) Algranti has been named Sales and Marketing Director for Brazil. The announcement was made by Audio-Technica U.S. President and CEO Philip Cajka.

Mary Eisaman joined Audio-Technica in 2008, and has served the company since then in a variety of roles, most recently as Sales Support Manager. She has been directly involved in the sales and marketing efforts for Latin America since April 2010 and has developed strong relationships throughout the region. In her new role as Sales and Marketing Manager for Latin America, Eisaman will work to develop and grow the distribution of Audio-Technica products in Latin America.

Alex Algranti’s previous positions have included sales and marketing responsibilities for Latin America and Brazil for Beyerdynamic and Sennheiser respectively. In his new role as Sales and Marketing Director for Brazil, Algranti will be responsible for developing and growing the distribution of Audio-Technica products in Brazil, and developing brand awareness. He will be based in Sao Paolo.

Cajka stated, “Audio-Technica is strongly committed to meeting the needs of Latin America. I am confident that Alex Algranti and Mary Eisaman will help us continue to build stronger relationships and better serve our customers throughout this strategic area. Alex and Mary will work together closely to coordinate and provide support training and other activities. They are already helping us to expand and focus our efforts, support multiple markets and grow our overall presence in Latin America.”

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.