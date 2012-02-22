Wowza Media Systems to showcase Media Server 3
Wowza Media Systems will showcase the Wowza Media Server 3, the company’s next-generation software platform that provides a single extensible foundation and value-added components for any screen media delivery.
The software offers broad any-screen coverage for Flash- and Silverlight-capable computers, tablets, phones, set-top boxes, media players and game consoles; Apple iPhone/iPad and other HLS-capable devices, such as Apple TV with AirPlay; Android devices; Roku media players; and Internet-connected TVs, including Samsung Smart TV and Google TV-powered sets. The Wowza Media Server 3 platform advances media streaming to a new level of simplicity with a variety of add-on components that help organizations of any size to deliver live and on-demand content efficiently.
With Wowza Media Server 3, formerly hard-to-implement features such as adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming, time-shifted playback and integrated rights management are made simple.
See Wowza at 2012 NAB Show booth SU9702.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox