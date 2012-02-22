Wowza Media Systems to showcase Media Server 3

Wowza Media Systems will showcase the Wowza Media Server 3, the company’s next-generation software platform that provides a single extensible foundation and value-added components for any screen media delivery.

The software offers broad any-screen coverage for Flash- and Silverlight-capable computers, tablets, phones, set-top boxes, media players and game consoles; Apple iPhone/iPad and other HLS-capable devices, such as Apple TV with AirPlay; Android devices; Roku media players; and Internet-connected TVs, including Samsung Smart TV and Google TV-powered sets. The Wowza Media Server 3 platform advances media streaming to a new level of simplicity with a variety of add-on components that help organizations of any size to deliver live and on-demand content efficiently.

With Wowza Media Server 3, formerly hard-to-implement features such as adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming, time-shifted playback and integrated rights management are made simple.

See Wowza at 2012 NAB Show booth SU9702.