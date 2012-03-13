Wohler Expands EMEA Operations With New Technical Service Center

New U.K.-Based Support Center Coupled With Relocated Company Office Strengthens Regional Presence

STAINES, U.K. -- March 13, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of U.K.-based Broadcast Service Center (BSC) as the company's new EMEA technical support and service center. Under the new agreement, BSC will service the entire lineup of Wohler's audio, video, and ancillary data solutions -- both warranty and non-warranty -- across the EMEA region.

Previously, Wohler customers throughout this region needed to coordinate service with Wohler headquarters based in Hayward, Calif. Now, with the help of BSC, Wohler can provide a more local and convenient point-of-contact, ensuring customers' needs are met in a more timely fashion.

"Our new partnership with Broadcast Service Center, as well as our newly relocated office, demonstrates our commitment to both new and existing Wohler customers across the European and Middle Eastern regions," said Terry Allford, business development and channel manager of Wohler EMEA. "Our new service center will give our EMEA customers first-rate, timely support from local technical experts, and our new office will allow us to offer even more extensive regional sales response and greater accessibility to our award-winning solutions."

With the recent addition of Craig Newbury as senior sales executive in EMEA, Wohler continues to strengthen its support for customers and channel partners alike. The addition of the European-based technical support and service center, along with the newly established office facility, will enable the EMEA-based team to continue expanding Wohler's presence in the territory.

The new Wohler EMEA office is located at Unit B, Renshaw Industrial Estate, Mill Mead, Staines, Surrey TW18 4UQ, in the U.K. The phone number remains +44 (0) 1344 206 306.

About Broadcast Service Centre

Established in 1993, Broadcast Service Centre (BSC) Ltd is a U.K.-based specialist systems and technical services company serving the commercial, educational, and government visual communications sectors. With an extensive client base that includes industry-leading production facilities, postproduction studios, international broadcast organizations, and government establishments, the company is dedicated to providing consultancy, design, project management, and turnkey systems integration, installation, and commissioning. Independent, technical-based equipment sales and a strong emphasis on product knowledge and support enables BSC to provide best-in-class service to the broadcast and professional video production and postproduction industries.

Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

