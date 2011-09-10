GLOBALSTOR UNVEILS LATEST BLADE SERVER LINE DURING IBC 2011

Latest Offering Ideal for Clustering and Cloud Computing

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2011 ─ Globalstor Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance custom workstations and servers as well as a wide range of data storage products for OEM and ODM customers worldwide, introduces during IBC 2011 its new Blade Server Line, designed specifically for high-performance functions such as clustering and cloud computing for the broadcast, MAG, film and post-production industries, among others.

The modular design of Globalstor’s Blade Server Line makes it the optimal solution to decrease the use of physical space and energy in a high-density server. Blade servers allow for more processing power in less rack space, simplifying cabling and reducing power consumption. In the unlikely event of malfunction, the drives and blades in the Globalstor Blade Server line are hot swappable, which allows each to be changed without a total system shutdown

“Driven by the needs of our customers, we recognized the opportunity for Globalstor’s increased support in the industry for low latency clusters,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor. “With more and more applications dependent on CPU computing power, cluster servers solve many issues. One benefit is increased CPU density, achieved by bringing supercomputing to the workstation and PC markets through Blade Servers. Our goal is to provide increased availability and performance for such servers.”

The Globalstor line includes a 1U dual-blade server as well as a 2U quad-blade server. Each supports Dual Intel 5500 and 5600 CPUs and up to 12 cores per blade, for a total of 48 cores in the 2U server. The 2U blade servers can be configured with either three 3.5-inch or six 2.5-inch hot-swap SATA or SAS drives per blade, allowing for additional redundancy. The 1U blades include either two 3.5-inch or four 2.5-inch SATA or SAS hot-swap drives per blade.

About Globalstor Data Corporation

Globalstor Data Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance custom workstations and servers (including but not limited to IG solutions, content distribution systems and NAS), as well as a wide range of data storage products for OEM and ODM customers worldwide. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of professional solutions. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, with additional offices in Hudson, New Hampshire and Frankfurt, Germany and through a strong foundation of international authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.