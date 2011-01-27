7thSense Delta Media Server provides dome content solution for immersive Canon movie.

7thSense, the media serving specialist that supplies content solutions to a variety of markets, are integral in the supply of a domed Audio-Visual theatre.

Originally supplied to locations in New York and Paris as part of Canon’s major ‘EXPO’ event, the Dome features three 7thSense Delta media servers, each with quad outputs, natively serving a 3,200 x 3,200 pixel fisheye movie as an uncompressed TGA sequence on all servers, so that no further processing is required on-site. A total of ten Canon XEED SX7 projectors are configured to create an immersive experience for the audience with a combined image that measures 9 metres across.

Ian Macpherson, Director, 7thSense, explains: “The concept for the Canon Dome was originated by global communications agency, Imagination, who in turn approached us to design a dome display solution. Imagination created a six-minute custom show – recorded solely with Canon products to film locations in New York, Tokyo and Paris, and integrating this with CGI elements such as a virtual fly-through of the world-famous Guggenheim museum in New York.

“It was our job to realise the immersive environment from Imagination and Canon’s concept that would do justice to the content. The content was then created when the position and angle of the dome were set. 7thSense then designed the technical installation and provided playback and mapping tech and support. We worked with dome specialists and provider Holovis to create a unique setting. Physical installation and alignment of the system using Delta was completed by 7thSense and Holovis in just four days from start to finish. After New York, the Dome moved on to Paris and it was rapturously received by audiences in both locations.”

In speaking about Imagination’s role in the design, creation, build and execution of CanonEXPO, Lee Munden adds: “The idea behind the Canon Dome was to showcase the manufacturer’s technology in a way that was not just visually exciting but genuinely pioneering. Whenever you push the boundaries in this way you inevitably run into technical challenges, but we’re delighted to say that 7thSense responded superbly. Their server technology, design skills and service ethic were just what we needed to complete the project.”

Julian Rutland of Canon Europe comments: “There is no better way of demonstrating Canon’s expertise as a manufacturer of visual solutions than with something that showcases both our content acquisition and our display technologies.”

www.7thsensedesign.com