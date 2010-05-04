Sennheiser’s Systems Integration Division Names Southern California Sound Image “Dealer of the Year”

OLD LYME, Conn. - May 3, 2010: The U.S. subsidiary of headphone and microphone manufacturer Sennheiser names Southern California Sound Image its 2009 dealer of the year for excellent sales, customer support and comprehension of Sennheiser’s diverse line of installed sound systems and components.

To express its thanks, Sennheiser made a generous donation to the American Red Cross’ Haiti Relief and Development fund in the name of Southern California Sound Image. The donation supports the emergency relief and recovery efforts for those affected by the recent earthquake in Haiti.

“Sound Image is one of the largest professional audio companies in the world, with large concert and installation departments,” said David McNutt, National Sales Manager, Systems Integration for Sennheiser Electronic Corporation. “With their high-quality workmanship, professional integrity and excellent customer service, I’m not surprised that the Sound Image team saw a more than 100 percent increase in sales of Sennheiser products in 2009.”

Sennheiser Electronic Corporation has also named top dealers and distributors for its three other business categories. Those honored are Micro Center (Sennheiser retail business), B&H Photo Video, Inc. (Sennheiser professional audio business) and Edmo Distributors (Sennheiser aviation business).