Producer, Engineer, Artist Steve Pageot Tracks MTV's Fantasy Factory Music With HARMAN's AKG Perception 820 Tube Microphone

VIENNA, Austria - Underscoring the versatility of HARMAN's AKG Perception microphone line, GRAMMY-winning engineer and platinum producer Steve Pageot recently utilized an AKG P820 tube mic on tracks for the MTV network's Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory. A classically trained flutist, Pageot's sound was featured on season four and the soon to be released season five's tracks, bringing a unique, flute-infused sound to the reality show.

"When you're watching a reality show, the music is mainly in the background, being overshadowed by the action of the show itself. You never really know whose tracks are being played," stated Pageot. "Then, you hear a flute on Fantasy Factory and you know it's a Pageot original. The hip-hop, street-oriented music with a flute is totally unique and changes the flow of the series, without changing the style."

Music Supervisor for Fantasy Factory, Ben Hochstein approached Pageot to submit more tracks for season five after a successful season four run. The 40 multi-genre tracks Pageot delivered to Hochstein are integrated into the show's scenes as background/mood music for the series, which focuses on Dyrdek's life as a businessman, entrepreneur and professional skater.

The GRAMMY(r)-winning Pageot relies on the AKG P820 for the majority of his recordings, to provide a full sound to his instrument tracks or his clients' vocals when producing.

"You can't be afraid to push this mic to the limit," Pageot continued. "When you give the recording process all you have, the AKG 820 tube sounds even better. There is no holding back, which allows you to do your best work in the studio. It's always a pleasure to hear your work on shows and hearing the quality of music, even in the background, is a salute to AKG."

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets - supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.2 billion for twelve months ending December 31, 2011.