Sencore Names Thomas Stingley as President; John Suranyi to Become Strategic Advisor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Feb. 15, 2012 -- Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today announced that its current president and CEO John Suranyi has been named a strategic advisor to the company. In his new role, Suranyi will transfer his day-to-day responsibilities, but will remain active on the Sencore board of directors calling on his in-depth experience in the industry to support the company's management team and strategic objectives. Sencore's board of directors is pleased to announce that Thomas Stingley will be promoted from executive vice president to president and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at Sencore.

"Under John's leadership, we have built our core product portfolio and expanded our distribution network to help propel Sencore into our next growth phase. I'm looking forward to building upon the established groundwork and expanding Sencore's leadership position in the rapidly evolving content delivery market," said Stingley. "With the help of our solid operational team now in place, we will focus on the ongoing development of additional high-quality video delivery products and expand our base of broadcast, cable, and satellite customers on a global scale."

Since joining Sencore as CEO in 2009, Suranyi has been instrumental in architecting a plan for the company while building an infrastructure and senior management team to ensure its successful execution.

"My tenure as Sencore's CEO has been an exciting and fulfilling time, and it's been a pleasure to see the company make real inroads in this dynamic industry," said Suranyi. "Tom is the ideal leader to take the helm and continue to build out our product portfolio and the value-added solutions we offer our customers. I look forward to my continued role on the board of directors to support and advise Sencore as we execute our strategic plan."

"On behalf of the board, I would like to say thank you to John for the important strategic work he has done over the last three years to build Sencore's market presence, lay out a product roadmap, and create a solid management foundation," said Kristin Newhall, chairman of the Sencore board of directors and partner at The Riverside Company. "We look forward to continuing to work with him on the board and as a strategic advisor, and with Tom as the new president, to help us oversee the next chapter in Sencore's future growth."

Since joining Sencore in 2009, Stingley has served as Sencore's executive vice president of sales and marketing, where he has been responsible for management of the company's sales and distribution efforts. Prior to joining Sencore, Stingley served at DISH Network for 13 years, ultimately as executive vice president and a member of the executive team.

