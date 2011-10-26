THE RECORDING ACADEMY® PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING® HOSTED FOURTH MANUFACTURER BREAKFAST AT AES 2011

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (October 25, 2011) — The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® Manufacturer Breakfast was held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011, during the 131st Audio Engineering Society Convention. This group of industry leaders — dedicated to the advancement of sound quality and to the overall growth of the professional audio industry — met to share ideas and discuss issues with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of high-quality audio and the professionals who create it. Members of this meeting included GRAMMY®-winning producers, engineers, audio professionals and top pro-audio manufacturers.

Photo Caption: Representatives from companies including API, Audio-Technica, Avid, Focusrite Novation Inc., Fraunhofer IIS, Harman Professional's AKG and JBL, Manley Labs, Music Marketing, PMC, Prism Media Products, Radial Engineering, Royer, Sennheiser, Shure, Sonnox, SSL, Waves Audio, and Yamaha joined members of the P&E Wing Advisory Council and Editors from Mix Magazine and Pro Sound News. Photo Courtesy of The Recording Academy®/Wireimage.com © 2011 Photographed by: Gary Gershoff