Gepco® International Signs Audio Geer

DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, AUGUST 22, 2011 — Gepco International and General Cable has appointed top-flight manufacturer representative, Audio Geer, to promote its products in Southern California and Southern Nevada. The Gepco brands will add to Audio Geer's already impressive line card, which includes Shure, QSC, and Listen Technologies.

“We represent a broad range of truly excellent brands," said Alan Geer, Principal of Audio Geer. Audio Geer was lacking in the area of wire and cable solutions. Adding Gepco® Brand and SheerWire™ products provides an extraordinary connection between all of our brands, therefore, adding to the system solutions we offer our customers every day. The fact that Gepco provides both bulk wire and custom cable assemblies provides our customers with a single-source point of contact for all of their connection requirements. It is a perfect fit and we are proud to represent them.”

“Audio Geer's outstanding reputation with their customers, years of experience and multiple awards from many of the industry's top manufacturers encouraged us to develop this relationship,” added Brian Lamar, Director of Sales for SheerWire™ by Gepco® Products, General Cable. “Being very selective about the manufacturers they choose to work with, this exciting company represents an important part of the country. We're thrilled to be represented by them and look forward to increased exposure within this territory.”

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories. www.gepco.com

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.