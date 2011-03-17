Artel Video Systems Engages 202 Communications for Global Public Relations Services

SPRINGHOUSE, Pa. -- March 14, 2011 -- 202 Communications, a public relations and marketing communications agency specializing in the cable, satellite, and telecommunications industries, today announced that it has added Artel Video Systems, a manufacturer of broadcast-quality video transport systems, to its client roster. 202 Communications has been retained to provide global public relations and marketing communications consulting services to develop and maintain a presence for Artel in the professional trade press covering the cable, telecommunications, and broadband markets.

Since 1981, Artel has been an industry-leading developer of carrier-class, broadcast-quality video-over-fiber optic transport hardware. Focused on backhaul and contribution applications, Artel's products deliver video, audio, and data in real time, meeting the most demanding requirements for 24/7/365 operations, even in harsh environments. The company's products have been deployed by many of the world's largest telecommunication companies, video service providers, cable TV operators, and broadcasters.

"Over the last 30 years, Artel has been a recognized worldwide leader in video-over-fiber optics applications," said Richard Dellacanonica, president and CEO of Artel Video Systems. "To get our message out, we chose 202 Communications because of its solid foundation in our core markets. The company will not only be instrumental in maintaining our position in the cable and telecommunications industries, but will also help Artel expand into additional markets."

202 Communications' services will also help raise awareness for Artel's latest video-over-IP transport solution, which is being demonstrated at the 2011 NAB Show.

About 202 Communications (www.202comms.com) 202 Communications is a public relations and marketing communications agency that specializes in supporting small- to medium-sized technology suppliers to the telecommunications, satellite, and cable markets -- industries faced with historic media convergence and enormous consumer demand for additional services. 202 Communications helps its clients gain exposure in industry-specific media by leveraging long-standing relationships and a team of communications professionals.

