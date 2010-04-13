RTW Launches Innovative TouchMonitor Series at NAB 2010

Revolutionary Operating Concept Sets a New Standard for Intuitive and Flexible Audio-Signal Monitoring

LAS VEGAS - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, today launched the new TouchMonitor series, an innovative range of products that marks the next generation in professional audio-signal metering. A truly cutting-edge approach to metering and monitoring developed from RTW's decades of experience in the audio industry, the TouchMonitor TM7, a 7" touch screen and the TouchMonitor TM9, with a 9" touch screen, will make their worldwide debut at NAB 2010 (Booth C457).

A highlight of this new audio metering series is the redesigned GUI (graphical user interface) that is equipped with a touch-sensitive 16:9 high-resolution screen. Especially appealing to television broadcasters faced with managing new loudness control standards, thanks to the continued transition to HD and surround sound, this new screen also comes with an optional digital 3G SDI interface.

Controlled simply using a finger or a mouse, this exciting feature offers users a new dimension of freedom for positioning and scaling individual instruments. For example, when multiple instruments of the same type are assigned to different input channels, they are displayed simultaneously and configured separately. With the introduction of the touch screen, an interactive, context-sensitive help feature will support the user by allowing quick and efficient configuration changes all with the touch of a finger.

"With the launch of the TouchMonitor series, RTW is defining an entirely new category of product that will not only help audio professionals meet current loudness standards, but does so in a more interactive, intuitive way," says Andreas Tweitmann, managing director, RTW. "We are excited to share such a sophisticated, powerful solution with our friends in the broadcasting industry."

In addition, the TouchMonitor's inventive modular software components allow it to be customized so the user only purchases what is absolutely necessary, making this new series of audio meters a truly cost-effective solution. In addition, new instruments and functions can be added as software modules to the device at any time. Many display functions known from existing RTW products are available to choose from: the unique Surround Sound Analyzer, the Real-Time Analyzer (RTA), an ITU/EBU-compliant loudness meter, and an intelligent ident analyzer. A true-peak meter is available as a software option as well.

The TouchMonitor TM7 with 7" touch screen and the TouchMonitor TM9 with 9" touch screen handle input signals of various formats: analog, AES3 and AES3id (TouchMonitor TM9 also accepts 3G SDI signals as an option.) All versions feature a LAN port, a VGA output for connecting external screens, GPIO interfaces and two USB ports.

Additionally, RTW has collaborated with Lawo, a German-based manufacturer of consoles, to offer the new TouchMonitor range of products with ultra-flexible audio metering systems.

Shipment of the new TouchMonitor units is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2010.