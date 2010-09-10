iPharro Media Names Bernhard Chytra to Role of Executive President

Accomplished Industry Executive to Guide Continued Growth at iPharro, Build Foundation for Meeting Content Identification Demands of Media Industry

DARMSTADT, Germany -- Sept. 10, 2010 -- iPharro Media today announced the appointment of Bernhard Chytra as the company's executive president. Chytra has been involved in the video products industry for more than 30 years, during which time he consistently drove sales growth and established market leadership for his business units. At iPharro, Chytra will take on a leadership role in preparing the company for its next level of growth.

"With its video fingerprinting technology, iPharro brings innovative and powerful content identification solutions to the media industry," said Chytra. "As the volume of content being distributed via an ever-greater number of digital media platforms continues to rise, we will continue to grow the company and its capacity to provide versatile media identification, tracking, and control solutions to a rapidly expanding market."

Chytra joins iPharro having most recently founded and led a consultancy company with a specialization in helping mid-size and international companies to become more efficient in marketing and sales, industrial operations, and supply chain management. He earlier served as vice president and general manager, Europe, for Flextronics International GmbH. Chytra has spent the majority of his career to date in senior executive positions with the Philips Business Group Videq, where, as general manager of the company's European video business, he led the group to a No. 1 market share position in all product segments.

"Bernhard is highly accomplished in guiding promising video businesses, technologies, and products toward their fullest potential, even in complex and quickly evolving markets," said iPharro CEO Joshua Cohen. "More and more content producers are realizing that flexible, configurable content identification throughout their workflows can enable better monetization of media assets. With his expertise in designing marketing and sales structures for video products, Bernhard will be valuable to our success in meeting growing demand for such solutions."

More information about iPharro Media and the company's technology and products is available at www.ipharro.com.

About iPharro Media

iPharro Media, a world leader in content identification solutions, empowers media players along every step of the value chain to identify, control, and monetize video content. iPharro's solutions can be deployed and seamlessly integrated into any preexisting workflow or serve as the engine behind any new content identification-based application. With state-of-the-art adaptive video fingerprinting technology(TM) at its core, iPharro's patent-pending identification technique provides users with an unprecedented level of accuracy and precision -- down to the frame level -- that competitors cannot match. Moreover, with a noninvasive, configurable approach to content identification, iPharro allows customers to fingerprint today, identify tomorrow(TM), thus providing a foundation for maintaining control over growing volumes of digital content, even as available distribution outlets and platforms explode in number. With workflow expertise -- built in partnership with world-class customers -- iPharro is uniquely positioned to integrate advanced content identification into any workflow or business process with minimal impact. More information on iPharro products is available at www.ipharro.com.