NVerzion to unveil ‘classy’ solution for multi-station automation

At the 2012 NAB Show, NVerzion will introduce Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), a flexible, scalable automation solution that integrates a broadcaster's existing hardware and software systems into one platform.

Rather than replace existing equipment, CLASS uses software systems and controls to integrate a broadcaster's legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform. Well-suited for stations with four or more channels, the solution can be scaled up easily to accommodate hundreds of channels.

CLASS provides system-wide control for ingest, traffic, graphics and playout. It is interoperable with all manufacturers and common traffic systems, making it a comprehensive platform that delivers continuous, reliable operation. NVerzion also offers a complete CLASS package that can include any of the necessary components for automation, traffic, video server, master control/routing and character generation.

