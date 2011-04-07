Digital Film Tools Releases Rays

Visual effects innovators add a ray of light to any creative project

Los Angeles, CA - April 6, 2010 -Digital Film Tools, developer of visual effects software, today announced the availability of a brand new plug-in for visual effects artists - Rays. The Rays plug-in allows users to easily create stunning and realistic light ray effects in any creative project. Known as volumetric lighting in computer graphics, or crepuscular rays in atmospheric optics, this dramatic effect adds polish and style. Create shafts of light streaming through clouds, rays filtering through a forest canopy, beams of light on a foggy night, or rays shooting out from text. Rays adds a striking and dramatic quality to any image.

"Since the rays are only added to highlight areas, they have the effect of passing through objects and simulate a third dimensional quality," comments Marco Paolini, Founder and President, Digital Film Tools. “This new plug-in offers visual effects artists, digital photographers and designers a unique way to enhance their images – literally brightening them with rays of light. We are looking forward to hearing feedback from our users on Rays and are excited to bring them a new way to add life to their images.”

Rays makes any picture look interesting – feature highlights include:

♣ Set the ray length and brightness

♣ Control ray direction with an on-screen control

♣ Customize the color of the rays using a color picker

♣ Threshold control to specify where the rays will be visible

♣ Randomize the rays

♣ Modify settings with sliders

♣ Integrated Help

Availability and Pricing

Rays is available now for just $50 USD. Available as a plug-in for the following applications, Apple® Aperture®, Adobe Photoshop® Elements, Adobe Photoshop® Lightroom, users can download Rays via the Digital Film Tools website: www.digitalfilmtools.com.

A standalone version of Rays is also available through the Mac App store along with the recently released PhotoCopy. Please visit: http://www.apple.com/mac/app-store/.

About Digital Film Tools

Digital Film Tools brings together the unbeatable combination of superior software

designers, motion picture visual effects veterans, video editors and photographers. Add three Emmy Awards and experience in creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films, commercials and television shows and you have a recipe for success.

Press Contacts

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

(m) 617.817.6559

(e) cara@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(m) 617.817.6595

(e) Janice@zazilmediagroup.com