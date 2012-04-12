Orad and Quantel Showcase Visual Finesse in Broadcast Production

New integration between Orad graphics and Quantel editing solutions streamline creative broadcast production

Newbury, UK – April 12, 2012 – Orad and Quantel are pleased to introduce at NAB 2012 a new integrated broadcast graphics and editing workflow featuring the sophisticated Orad Maestro Graphic suite and powerful Quantel Enterprise sQ fast-turnaround broadcast production system. Thanks to Orad’s NewsProducer NLE plug-in, the new integration provides Quantel editors direct access to Orad graphics with an easy-to-use template-driven format that simplifies the creation of complex graphics directly in Quantel edited packages.

“The Orad NewsProducer NLE plug-in gives Quantel editors the ability to easily create sophisticated broadcast graphics for their packages. In a fast paced environment such as news, this type of workflow enhancement allows a station to maintain a consistent look whether the story is edited with graphics in advance or whether the graphics are generated on the fly in realtime,” says Avi Sharir, Orad President and CEO.

“Tight integration between graphics and editing helps our customers get more from their Enterprise sQ systems,” said Steve Owen, Quantel Marketing Director, “The workflow between Orad’s NewsProducer NLE plug-in and Quantel editors is powerful and beautifully simple.”

Leveraging Orad’s NewsProducer NLE plugin, Quantel sQ Edit and Qube users can easily browse and retrieve Orad Maestro graphic templates and bring them directly into the Quantel timeline without the need for specialized equipment or design skills. Maestro graphic template textures, colors, texts, animations and other elements can be modified by Quantel users or linked to external data sources such as databases, Excel spreadsheets, RSS feeds or social media sites for dynamic updating of graphic content. Once the Maestro template, its contents and the in/out points, have been created, a preview is shown immediately on the Quantel timeline. The preview includes both the modified data and animations, overlaid on the selected section of the edited video. Final graphic templates are rendered in full resolution and burned into the video.

Both the preview and final render are handled by Orad RenderEngine for Windows, a service that runs on the same computer as the Quantel editing application. No dedicated hardware is required to perform the render.

Visitors to NAB 2012 can see the new integration on Quantel at booth SL2415.

For more information on Orad graphics, please visit: http://www.orad.tv/maestro.

For more information on Quantel editors, please visit: http://www.quantel.com/page.php?u=de7fa7245fa0e03b1d51ed71c0e1dbab.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions, including those for news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT).

More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

About Quantel

Quantel is a world-leading developer of innovative, high performance content creation and delivery systems across post, broadcast and Stereo3D. We are driven by a passion to create the most open and efficient tools for the digital age. Quantel’s product range includes: multi-resolution finishing systems; award-winning color correction solutions; stereoscopic 3D post systems and integrated news and sports production systems. They all deliver the creative, productive and profitable workflows that give post houses and broadcasters the edge they need to thrive and grow in today’s highly competitive global media market.

More information about Quantel is available at http://www.quantel.com.

