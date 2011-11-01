projectiondesign® F35 AS3D – world’s highest resolution 3D single chip DLP® projector now available

Watch the video here.

Fully uncompressed 3D at up to 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and 120 Hz for superior imaging and performance.

Further consolidating the Norwegian manufacturer’s reputation for innovation in display technology, projectiondesign® announces that its F35 AS3D – the world’s highest resolution Active Stereo 3D DLP® projector – is now available for immediate shipping.

With up to 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution at full 120 Hz refresh rates, the F35 AS3D displays fully uncompressed 3D with more detail than any projector in its size, price and performance category, creating the best and most life like 3D experience available anywhere.

“One of the real user benefits lies in the deployment of our newly developed dual bandwidth imaging”, says Anders Løkke, Marketing Director at projectiondesign. “With double the image processing speed of competing products, we are able to display pictures that do not rely on compression technologies, thus outputting full image detail and accuracy without artefacts.”

Particularly useful for scientific visualization, virtual reality, visitor attraction and training and simulation applications, these higher detail levels allow users to make quicker and better-informed decisions, saving them both time and money.

The F35 AS3D is based on the already popular F35 wqxga model – the highest resolution DLP projector available for commercial use. Roger Carver, manager of DLP’s front projection business at Texas Instruments, developers of the DLP imaging platform, comments: “The F35 wqxga was a stunning technological achievement – now the F35 AS3D version takes this innovation to a new level of image detail. We are proud to be associated with such ground-breaking engineering by a manufacturer that is consistently pushing the boundaries of industry imaging standards and excellence.”

The F35 AS3D features a wide range of specifically designed high resolution projection lenses and incorporates projectiondesign’s unique RealColor™ colour management suite for perfect on-site calibration and unmatched colour accuracy. Natural and precise colours add to the high-resolution performance of the F35 AS3D, and image quality can be guaranteed over any number of projection channels.

The projector offers brightness levels up to 7,500 ANSI lumens, a range of configuration options, and seamless switching between 3D and 2D. Additional benefits include user adjustable Smear Reduction Processing that reduces motion artefacts in high-speed imaging – yet another key feature for simulation applications.

As with all projectiondesign professional projectors, the F35 AS3D benefits from up to five years of full 24/7 warranty availability and is incorporated into the company’s ProNet asset management software suite.

