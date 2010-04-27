NASA LIFTS OFF WITH MULTIDYNE’S VIDEO AND FIBER OPTIC SOLUTIONS

HD-1500 and RGB-5000 Solutions Give the Public a Glimpse Inside NASA Control Room



LOCUST VALLEY, NY – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, is helping NASA TV document history at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD. With several major space missions, NASA TV’s production team called upon MultiDyne to provide its HD-1500 fiber optic link and RGB-5000 systems to transport video from the center’s Space Telescope Operations Control Center (STOCC). These solutions moved video from across campus to the NASA TV control room, capturing several exciting moments in national history and displaying them for the public on NASA TV.

Two years ago, the TV production staff at the NASA Goddard Flight Center began looking for a video transport solution that would take advantage of the NASA campus’ robust fiber optic infrastructure. Production staff met with MultiDyne representatives at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention to discuss their needs and equipment criteria for NASA projects. As MultiDyne equipment features HD video capability and adheres to SMPTE standards, the center’s TV production manager selected the HD-1500 and RGB-5000 solutions, with plans to upgrade to the DVI-6000.

The MultiDyne HD-1500 supports the distribution of digital signals from 5 Mbps to 1.5 Gbps over singlemode fiber, transporting video from three Panasonic cameras installed in the STOCC to the NASA TV control room. From there, video of the action-packed control room is used on NASA’s full-time satellite TV channel, on a daily “STOCC Update” TV program as well as for B-roll for various news organizations, documenting history for the public. In addition to the shots of the STOCC, the TV production staff also used MultiDyne’s RGB-5000 to transport real-time animation from NASA’s telemetry programs, incorporating high-resolution data from the spacecraft into NASA TV’s live programming. Recent NASA missions that were filmed include Servicing Mission 4, the final servicing mission for the famous Hubble Telescope, and the landmark launch of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which represents the first step in NASA’s return to the Moon.

“Using our products, NASA TV has been able to design a high-tech system for transporting video across its campus, making sure that HD video of NASA’s milestones is available to the public,” says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. “It’s a thrill for us to be able to work with such a visionary agency as NASA and we look forward to continuing to provide it with our proven solutions for all of its fiber optic video transport needs at the Goddard Center.”

About MultiDyne:

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative and outstanding video and fiber optic-based transport and routing systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne’s fiber optic transport and routing systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company’s other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC and the Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company’s Web site at www.multidyne.com, or send an e-mail to sales@multidyne.com.