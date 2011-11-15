HARMAN’s Studer Adopts Axia Livewire™ AoIP Standard

REGENSDORF, Switzerland – HARMAN’S Studer today announced that it has adopted the Axia Livewire™ AoIP standard. Livewire is the broadcast networking system which utilizes Ethernet to provide an easy way to route and share audio and logic throughout the broadcast plant. Under the Livewire Limitless License (L3) introduced this year, Studer is licensed to build a Livewire interface into any or all of its products, allowing instant one-cable connection to Axia networks and products from more than 30 other Livewire hardware and software partners.

“We decided to adopt the Livewire standard from Axia following consultation with many customers on our new product strategy,” says Andy Trott, HARMAN’s Vice President and General Manager of Mixers, Microphones and Headphones (Soundcraft, Studer and AKG). “Studer is embracing a very ‘open standards’ philosophy as we launch more and more broadcast systems and this is the first of many new partnership initiatives that we will be announcing over the next 18 months to provide our customers with increasing flexibility.”

“Axia clients realize that the value of the network isn’t the network itself—it’s the variety of devices the network can connect to,” says Axia President Michael “Catfish” Dosch. “The addition of Studer products to the already-impressive list of broadcast equipment that connects to Livewire underscores just how strongly broadcasters value standards-based networking.”

Studer recently launched the OnAir 1500 small footprint broadcast and production console, and the Vista 5M2-22, the smallest Vista ever produced. Both products can be seen as part of the Studer Broadcast Academy (SBA); a free training and broadcast engineer certification facility housed in a custom built, 73 foot long truck currently touring the USA, Similar training is offered at the Soundcraft Studer Customer Experience Centre and factory near London, England.

For more details or if you would like the SBA to visit your location visit www.studer.ch or USA.studer.ch.

Axia, a Telos company, builds Ethernet-based professional IP-Audio products for broadcast, sound-reinforcement and commercial audio applications. Along with the popular Element 2.0 modular console for on-air, commercial production, audio workstations and personal studios, Axia products include the PowerStation integrated console engine, intercom systems, digital audio routers, DSP mixers and processors, and software for configuring, managing and interfacing networked audio systems.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets — supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,500 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.0 billion for twelve months ending September 30, 2011.