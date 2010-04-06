MUSICIAN'S FRIEND APPOINTS TIM WHITE AS VICE PRESIDENT, SALES, AND PAMELA TURAY AS VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES

MEDFORD, OR, April 6, 2010 — Musician’s Friend, Inc. (MF), the largest direct response retailer of musical instruments and gear in the U.S., and a division of Guitar Center since 1999, welcomes Tim White to the position of Vice President, Sales, and Pamela Turay to the position of Vice President, Human Resources. The announcement was made by Craig Johnson, Musician’s Friend Chief Executive Officer. White’s appointment represents MF’s unified sales initiative, seeking to drive a sales culture and an exceptional customer experience at each and every touch point and across every brand; Turay’s appointment underscores MF’s strategic focus on talent management and development.

Tim White brings to Musician’s Friend over 15 years experience in sales and management. In his new role as Vice President, Sales, White will be responsible for leadership of sales activities across the Musician’s Friend enterprise. Areas of responsibility include consumer and institutional contact center sales and customer acquisition; premium customer account management; online marketplace sales strategies and initiatives; and Woodwind and Brasswind retail sales. He will also be responsible for general operational management and senior leadership of Musician’s Friend’s South Bend, Indiana facility. Previously, White served as Vice President, Business Development, at Experian Marketing Services, where he consulted on multi-channel direct marketing strategies and campaign design and implementation, leveraging efficient spend for optimal profit and results. Prior to that, he served as Director, Business Development, for Carlson Marketing Worldwide; Principal at Performance Strategies Consulting, LLC; and in several positions at Convergys Corporation. White is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where he received a degree in Marketing.

Pamela Turay has more than 15 years of experience in human resources, branding, sales, marketing and finance, bringing with her a proven ability to provide strategic human resource leadership and consultation to senior executives and organizations. In her new MF position as Vice President, Human Resources, Turay, who is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), will be responsible for the development and implementation of Musician’s Friend strategies, policies and programs for the human resources function. Additionally, Turay will lead all organizational design and development initiatives. Previously, she served as Vice President Talent Management and Development for Harry & David; Senior Strategist, Consultant, for The Brand Consultancy; Vice President, Talent Management, Training and Organizational Development, for Rentway, Inc.; in various capacities at West Marine Products; and a number of other positions with such organizations as Ernst & Young, LLP, American Heart Association, Mobil Oil Corporation and others. Turay is a graduate of Baldwin-Wallace College, where she earned a degree in Business Administration, and Missouri State University, where she received a Master of Science degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology.

Commenting on the recent hires, Craig Johnson stated, “Musician’s Friend continues to place great focus on maintaining a talented team of personnel. Tim and Pamela both bring extensive experience and knowledge in their respective fields while being well versed in a number of valuable areas. We are very excited to have Tim and Pamela as part of our Musician’s Friend executive team and look forward to their contributions in developing sales strategies and implementing effective human resources policies.”