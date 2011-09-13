RTW Announces At IBC 2011 3G-SDI Interface For TouchMonitor TM9

Available at the End of the Year, New Upgradeable Option Will Support SD, HD and 3G-SDI Formats

AMSTERDAM, 13 SEPTEMBER 2011 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post-production, and quality control, will announce at IBC 2011 (Hall 8, Stand E.76) a 3G-SDI add-on interface for the TouchMonitor TM9, available by the end of 2011.

The new 3G-SDI option can be installed in all previous and future TouchMonitor TM9 units. In addition, new TM9 units can be ordered with the interface option already installed. The SDI interface for the TM9 supports the SD, HD and 3G-SDI formats, thus allowing for easy integration into TV studios, switching rooms and video post-production environments. It complements the existing custom input configuration of TouchMonitor units, which makes analog, AES3 and AES3-id formats available in various combinations, depending on hardware version. The through-port of the 3G-SDI interface forwards the SDI input signal. De-embedded SDI signals may be routed to any existing AES output. With the 3G SDI option fitted, the TouchMonitor TM9 can display up to 32 channels of audio from any combination of inputs.

The TM9 TouchMonitor is RTW's response to growing demands to adhere to loudness requirements in modern production, post-production, and broadcast environments. With its high-quality 9-inch touchscreen and intuitive user interface, the TouchMonitor breaks new grounds in professional audio analysis in terms of accuracy, performance, efficiency and flexibility.