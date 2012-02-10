FSR Partners With Griffith Sales Associates To Offer Superior Sales And Support in The Southeast

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, has appointed Griffith Sales Associates of Marietta, GA as a manufacturer’s representative in the southeastern US. Jan Sandri, president of FSR Inc., made the announcement today from headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.

“Griffith Sales is a seasoned, professional organization that is thoroughly familiar with the requirements of the regional markets that they serve,” commented Sandri. “We are confident that their industry and product knowledge will prove very advantageous for our customers. We are delighted to welcome Griffith Sales Associates to the FSR family.”

Added Scott Hough, Griffith Sales Contractor Division Manager, “Griffith Sales is excited to be representing FSR in the Southeast! For over 25 years, Griffith Sales has been representing the best product lines in the industry. FSR has a great reputation for quality and service and we are proud to be working with them.”

Griffith Sales territory comprises the Southeast US, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. Griffith will sell, service and support FSR’s entire product portfolio that includes floor, wall, ceiling and table boxes; switchers and scalars; audio and video switchers; interfaces, plates and cables; and CAT-5 and fiber transmission systems.

Griffith Sales can be reached at 770-919-1030 or sales@griffithsales.com .

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: http://www.fsrinc.com.

