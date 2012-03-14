MultiDyne(R) To Unveil Advanced Fiber-Optic Camera Accessories at the 2012 NAB Show

Frank Jachetta, Eugene Baker, and Carlos Acosta Form Inflexion Design; Co-Venture Brings Innovative Technologies to the Industry

LOCUST VALLEY, NY -- March 14, 2012 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today announced that it will now offer advanced, high-end digital video camera accessories based on creative innovation provided by Inflexion Design, a new co-venture that combines the strengths of three industry veterans, Frank Jachetta, Eugene Baker, and Carlos Acosta. MultiDyne will showcase the new products from this union for the first time at the 2012 NAB Show. The offerings will be sold worldwide through the company's global distribution network.

Inflexion Design's solid foundation draws from the leading-edge design skills of Eugene Baker, previously co-founder and CTO of Telecast, combined with Solid Camera co-founder Carlos Acosta's real-world, on-set expertise in digital cinema and industrial design and the vision of MultiDyne president and fiber-optic pioneer Frank Jachetta. The union will allow MultiDyne to provide camera operators with innovative new solutions that are elegant in design while offering improved workflow and operational ease of use. The new high-performance, fiber-optic-based camera accessories are designed to appeal to a wide range of applications -- from broadcast television stations to 3D cinematographers.

"Inflexion Design integrates the best aspects of creative design from Solid Camera with MultiDyne's high-quality fiber-optic products," said Baker. "Our combined knowledge, experience, and vision allow us to create extraordinary product functionality and reliability not currently available in the industry."

"Inflexion Design combines Carlos' innovative approach to design with Eugene's bleeding-edge creativity and the 35-year track record of MultiDyne, to create a union that is more than the sum of its parts," said Jachetta.

"Inflexion Design will resolve many of the frustrations camera operators often experience in the field," said Acosta. "Unique, intuitive designs and powerful electronic functionality allow us to package very complex technology into compelling, simple-to-use solutions for creative environments."

Stay tuned for pre-NAB announcements detailing new products from Inflexion Designs. For a first look at the company's products, please visit MultiDyne at the 2012 NAB Show, booth C10421. More information about the company's products is available at www.multidyne.com.

About MultiDyne(R) (www.multidyne.com)

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne(R) has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI(R), audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's website at www.multidyne.com, or send an email to sales@multidyne.com.

