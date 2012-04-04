Triveni Digital Demonstrates GuideBuilder(R) and BCM Clickable TV(R) Integration at the 2012 NAB Show

GuideBuilder's PSIP Management System and BCM's Clickable TV EBIF System Provide Interactive Television Capability to Local Broadcasters

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 3, 2012 -- Triveni Digital today announced that it will demonstrate integration between the GuideBuilder(R) PSIP metadata management system and BCM's Clickable TV(R) end-to-end interactive television solution at the 2012 NAB Show. Working together, these systems enable a broadcaster of any size to offer interactive TV solutions, greatly enhancing the television viewing experience and benefiting advertisers, programmers, and viewers.

The GuideBuilder system provides mission-critical operational capabilities for content providers and network operators, including managing PSI and PSIP metadata, which are critical elements for deploying interactive digital television. The Clickable TV system includes Onyx Vantage(TM) for creating and scheduling Clickable Moments(R) and Onyx Metacast(TM) for automatic execution of the schedule. Rich performance metrics are available in Vantage. When GuideBuilder and Clickable TV are used in combination, broadcasters can reliably and cost-effectively insert interactive messaging into the broadcast stream.

"We're excited to show the ease of use with which local broadcasters can deploy enhanced content and services," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales, head of marketing, Triveni Digital. "During the demonstration we'll highlight how GuideBuilder can effectively manage program event information to ensure the smooth delivery of interactive services."

Triveni Digital and BCM are showcasing their integrated interactive television solution at the 2012 NAB Show, booth SU5202, April 16-19.

About BackChannel Media (www.bcm.tv)

BCM is the first broadcast technology developer to offer a working, end-to-end interactive TV solution designed for broadcasters, cable operators, and advertisers and is dedicated to enhancing the television viewing experience by connecting viewers with products they are interested in and programming they enjoy. To bring this new experience to viewers, BCM has developed the Clickable TV(R) interactive television service which launched for Knology cable TV subscribers in Montgomery, Alabama in January 2011. For more information on BCM and Clickable TV, please visit www.bcm.tv.

About Triveni Digital (www.TriveniDigital.com)

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

