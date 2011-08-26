‘Das Werk’ chooses projectiondesign® cineo32

New investment enhances facility’s colour grading flexibility

In another demonstration of it’s technology’s increasing acceptance in the world of broadcast and movie post production, projectiondesign®’s cineo32 DLP® has been chosen by Berlin post house Pictorian Das Werk.

Moritz Peters and his team recently completed colour grading for the German movie ‘Vorstadtkrokodile 3’ at their Munich studio using the cineo32, and Peters is full of praise for the projector.

“The cineo32 was designed to offer absolute colour and calibration accuracy, which means the colours we see when we are grading with it are exactly as they are in the original shoot. The results so far have been very impressive and we are looking forward to working with the cineo32 on a number of other prestigious projects in TV, film, and advertising.”

Anders Løkke, projectiondesign’s Marketing Director, adds: “At projectiondesign, our passion for colour accuracy and ensuring that each projector we make can be calibrated for each individual application make us the perfect partners for grading, editing, and preview suites.

“With the RealColor management suite that is common to all our DLP projectors and enough brightness to fill screens up to 4m wide at full HD 1080p resolution, the cineo32 continues to win more and more friends in this market.

“We are delighted that a post-production network with the prestige and influence of Pictorian Das Werk has chosen the cineo32, and we look forward to many more similar installations in the future.”

projectiondesign will be at IBC 2011 supporting ASSIMILATE SCRATCH® 6 with 3D projection on stand H11, Hall 7 and SGO Mistika with 2D and 3D projection on Stand A11, Hall 6, Amsterdam RAI between 9-13 September 2011.

Pictorian is Germany’s largest network of post-production studios and has five operative departments including Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, München, Berlin and Hamburg. Its Berlin studio is home to colorist Moritz Peters, a hugely experienced TV and movie professional whose involvement in post-production spans more than two decades.

