Moira Marquis Adds HARMAN’s Lexicon PCM Native Reverb and PCM Native Effects Plug-In Bundles To Her Sonic Toolbox at Mo’s Garage Recording Studio

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Moira Marquis was born to make music. Marquis attended New York University and earned a major in music business and technology. While still at school, she interned at Manhattan’s legendary Right Track Recording studios and was trained by Grammy award winning engineer Frank Filipetti. She worked with industry greats such as Bob Clearmountain, Ron St. Germain and Ed Stasium, and with artists including James Taylor, Kiss, Carly Simon and Mick Jagger.

Moira Marquis then moved to California where she expanded into engineering television and film soundtracks and working in music editorial services for TV and movies. She became a mom and wanted devote more time to her family yet remain in the music business. Her solution: the 2003 opening of Mo’s Garage, a private recording facility that has hosted an array of diverse artists and acts including Public Enemy, the US Marine Corps Band, The Fizzies, The Blood Arm and others.

Like many engineers, Marquis has been making the move from hardware effects to plug-ins. She’s recently added HARMAN’s Lexicon PCM Native Reverb Plug-In Bundle and PCM Native Effects Bundle to the sonic toolbox at Mo’s Garage, with impressive results.

“I first got a demo of the Lexicon Native Reverb and Native Effects at a trade show and heard enough to make me want to try them in Mo’s Garage,” said Marquis. “I can’t even begin to tell you how impressed I am with these products. I have never heard plug-ins that sound so great and perform so consistently, with no glitches that make you have to stop in the middle of a session, or latency issues where you get timing problems when recording or mixing.”

“I have been a long-time Lexicon fan. When I left Right Track and went out on my own I bought a Lexicon 480L and still have it, but in this age of mixing “in the box” on computer has become less and less practical for me to use it. Between all the cabling, in-and-out calibrations and patch points, the PCM Native Reverb and Native Effects plug-ins actually sound better, besides being easier and faster to use.”

“One of the ironies of engineering today is that we finally have all this excellent and super-convenient digital gear, yet many engineers, myself included, still like analog for that warm, rich sound. However, the Lexicon Native Reverb and Native Effects have that wonderful, rich, natural sound that I want from a reverb or effects unit – and they’re plug-ins.”

“The PCM plug-ins have been a life saver in a variety of situations at Mo’s Garage,” noted Marquis. “For a number of seasons my partner, Tom Banghart, was mixing all the live concerts recorded for the “Last Call With Carson Daly” TV show, including artists like the Decemberists, Death Cab for Cutie, Thievery Corporation and Interpol to name a few. Sweetening live material can be a very tricky situation, and the Lexicon plug-ins were perfect for creating a sense of the space seen on camera yet not necessarily captured in the audio feed.”

“I will be using the PCM Native Reverb and PCM Native Effects on all my projects from now on,” concluded Marquis. “I‘m about to start mixing a jazz/fusion record by the incomparable bass player Brad Russell with the equally incredible Gregg Bissonette on drums. I can’t wait to try the PCM plug-ins on that!”

The Lexicon PCM Native Reverb and Native Effects Plug-In Bundles are designed to work with popular DAWs like Pro Tools and Logic, as well as with any other VST®, Audio Unit™ or RTAS®-compatible platform. Compatible with Windows® Vista, XP and 7 and Macintosh® computers, the plug-ins offer a host of unique Lexicon reverbs and effects, and hundreds of finely crafted studio presets including classics from Lexicon’s extensive library of sounds.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets — supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,500 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.0 billion for twelve months ending September 30, 2011.