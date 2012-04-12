Moran to moderate 2012 election media panel at NAB Show

Terry Moran, co-anchor for ABC News' "Nightline," will moderate the 2012 NAB Show session "2012 Election: Party Platforms to Media Platforms" on Tuesday, April 17.

Media professionals scheduled to participate during the session include Mandy Jenkins, Digital First Media; Olivia Ma, YouTube; Harvey Nagler, CBS News, Radio; Satcha Pretto, Univision Network; and Shannon Travis, CNN. They will share their insights into the 2012 election, including thoughts on whether new media strategies strengthen candidates' political objectives and increase stations' community connections.

Moran leads "Nightline" in providing coverage on many major news stories. In the 2008 presidential campaign, Moran traveled across the country reporting on the rise of Senator Barack Obama. He also interviewed and covered the campaigns of Senator John McCain, Senator John Edwards, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, and he anchored the coverage of key battleground states.

Prior to joining "Nightline" in 2005, Moran covered the administrations of President Bill Clinton and George W. Bush as ABC's chief White House correspondent.