Christie Hosts Industry Heavyweights at First-Ever High Frame Rate (HFR) Laser Projection Demo

Cinema industry leaders including (left to right) Matt Cowan (RealD Inc), Doug Trumbull (Trumbull Ventures LLC), Ian Bidgood (Park Road), Bert Dunk (Screen Industries Research & Training Centre), Demetri Portelli (3D Stereography) and John Helliker (Screen Industries Research & Training Centre) frame Christie’s laser projector prototype at Christie’s Kitchener manufacturing plant. Following a demonstration of high frame rate (HFR) content projected by the laser unit, the industry luminaries shared information and opinions on high frame rates, laser projection, and the future of 3D and 4K projection at Christie’s one-day HFR Summit.