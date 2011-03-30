PRG Presents the PRG LEA Stage in the Festhalle at Prolight + Sound

At this year’s Prolight + Sound trade show, April 6th – 9th, the Production Resource Group (PRG) exhibition will encompass the entire main hall of the Frankfurt fairground, Festhalle. The 32,000+ sq. ft. venue will also be the location for the official Prolight + Sound opening evening event and the PRG Live Entertainment Award (PRG LEA) on April 5th. PRG will be providing all the production support for the night’s celebration of the German entertainment industry.

During the entire Prolight + Sound trade show, visitors to the PRG Festhalle exhibit will be immersed in a complete live event production environment that will allow them to experience PRG’s unparalleled ability to integrate complex systems using state of the art technology. Showcased on the 4,300 sq. ft. PRG LEA Stage will be integrated lighting, sound and video demonstrations several times each hour. Attendees at the ‘behind the scenes’ exhibit can learn about the market segments PRG serves and speak with market experts in Corporate & Trade Show, TV & Film, Concert Touring, Theatre, Special Events and Sales & Integration. Also on hand will be representatives from PRG’s Used Equipment and Distribution divisions as well as a Human Resources area for applicants to learn about job opportunities and training programs. Freelance technicians can even submit their information in the form of a questionnaire directly into the PRG database.

PRG will be exhibiting its proprietary products, including the Bad Boy® luminaire, the V676™ control console and Mbox EXtreme® media server. Product experts will be on hand to provide in-depth demonstrations of all products.

The V676 control console offers extraordinary speed, both in programming and responsiveness, as well as innovative interface advancements in hardware layout and software design. The V676 is quickly becoming the console of choice by programmers throughout the industry and was used on the 2010 Winter Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Emmy Awards, the Oscars and the Grammy Awards, as well as the 2010 Eurovision Song Contest; The Circus Starring Britney Spears tour; and on Broadway on Fela!, The Addams Family and Spider-Man, Turn Off the Dark.

The Mbox EXtreme media server is designed to give users powerful and flexible control by working seamlessly with up to twelve layers of content. Users have the ability to transition content on the same layer and have a content resolution of up to 1080p (1920 x 1080).

The 48,000 lumen Bad Boy spot luminaire has been featured on many high profile concert tours, television and film productions including the U2 360º tour, the Jay-Z & Eminem Home & Home Stadium Shows, the 2010 Winter Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and the feature film Iron Man 2.

For more information on PRG, please visit www.prg.com.

For more information on PRG LEA, please visit www.lea2011.de/en/inhalt/start_en.htm

About Production Resource Group - Production Resource Group, L.L.C. (PRG) is the world's leading supplier of entertainment and event technology to a wide range of markets, including corporate and automotive events, concerts, special events, theatre, television and film, trade shows, and installations, such as theme parks, museums, retail stores and performing arts centers. PRG provides integrated services and equipment, including audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems for these markets from more than 35 offices in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

About PRG LEA - The Live Entertainment Award has been given since 2006 for outstanding achievements in the event sector of the German-speaking countries. The PRG LEA showcases the people behind the scenes of stage entertainment, e.g., promoters, managers, agents and venue operators. The aim of the presentation is to spotlight the wealth of variety that distinguishes the German event scene in the field of live entertainment.