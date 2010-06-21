ANTON/BAUER BATTERIES ENDURE TROPIC HEAT AND ARCTIC COLD TO GO THE DISTANCE FOR THE OUTDOORSMAN WITH BUCK MCNEELY

FRANKLIN, TN - For more than 20 years, Anton/Bauer batteries have crisscrossed the globe with Buck McNeely, host and producer of the Outdoor Adventure TV series "The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely." From the frozen wilderness of Siberia Russia to the steamy jungles of Africa and many points in between, Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world's premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, designs its products to deliver consistently reliable performance even in the most challenging shooting environments. Perfect for McNeely and his crew, Anton/Bauer batteries power the thrilling video that has propelled "The Outdoorsman" series to become the largest syndicated outdoor adventure program in the world. In the U.S. it airs on over 520 TV stations and on multiple cable and satellite networks.

"In extreme climatic conditions, from deserts to the frozen wastes of the Arctic, from mountains to swamplands, we've found that Anton/Bauer products hold up," says McNeely, founder, Outdoorsman International, which produces The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely. "They perform well even in cold weather conditions, which in my experience, is the ultimate test for batteries. We also like the longevity of the Anton/Bauer batteries, because when we're shooting, it's usually from dawn to dusk, and this really comes in handy. They are pretty portable as well, which enhances our ability to get into remote locations and shoot great footage."

McNeely and his crew first began using Anton/Bauer batteries in the 1980s, back in the days of ProPacs and TrimPacs. Over the years, the Anton/Bauer batteries evolved right along with his technology. "We used to shoot on 3/4-inch," he recalls. "We'd have to carry a camera, a 3/4-inch deck and then all of the gear. Now the way things have evolved, our HD cameras are a fraction of the size, and most of the batteries have become lighter weight as well."

These days, The Outdoorsman uses Anton/Bauer DIONIC 90 as well as HyTRON 140 and 100 batteries. The DIONIC 90 weighs only 1.7 lbs. and can be transported without restriction under the IATA and DOT safety regulations, a great characteristic when it comes to the globetrotting nature of The Outdoorsman, and can handle a maximum load of 90 watts, offering runtimes ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts. The DIONIC 90 also offers a RealTime display that continually updates the operator on how much run-time remains and the state of the current charge.

The high-power HyTRON 140 is designed for the power demands of today's HD gear and on-camera lighting systems. Weighing in at 5.5 lbs, it is ideal for a high current draw and can be used with portable HMI lights. It features a 14.4v 140Wh NiMH battery. The HyTRON 100 features many of the same characteristics as the HyTRON 140, but with slightly less runtime. As with the DIONIC 90, both batteries have the RealTime display tool.

McNeely's Anton/Bauer systems power his primary camera, a Panasonic HDX900 DVC Pro HD, equipped with a Fujinon 22 x 7.8 telephoto lens. He generally travels with around eight batteries, usually four DIONIC 90s and four HyTRONs, though this can vary greatly depending on where he's going. No matter where he is, though, he knows he can count on Anton/Bauer to go the distance. He also uses the ElipZ battery system on his Panasonic HVX200.

"Once, on a Costa Rica trip, two of my trunks [carrying batteries] didn't arrive when I did, and for a couple of days we had to go shooting on the Pacific Ocean without any battery chargers using only the two batteries that did arrive with us. The batteries were able to hold up until we got the trunks with our chargers in them. I think that's a real testament to the superiority of the Anton/Bauer product," McNeely states.

On the air since 1985, McNeely is Producer and Host of The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely. Twenty five years on the air with a Mass Media platform, the program is broadcast to more than 520 TV stations nationwide and is in International distribution. The format features world class locations, celebrity guests, conservation issues and high adventure in a family oriented format. The series is the world's largest syndicated adventure TV series. For more information and to sign up for FREE e-newsletters, visit www.outdoorsmanint.com.

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world's innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount system, InterActive chargers and Logic Series batteries such as the HyTRON 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight, ElipZ, ElightZ, CINE-VCLX and CINE-VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.