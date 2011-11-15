Dimetis integrates VICO GUI

Dietzenbach, Germany – November 15th, 2011 – Integration of Dimetis BOSS File Transfer Managers® VICO GUI at SRG SSR.

The integration of a customized GUI for the SRG has been launched recently.

The software provider Dimetis performed the programming process in close cooperation with the customer and implemented the required standards successfully.

Via the VICO User Interface the transfer of video files in MXF format within the SRG network as well as data from external content providers is managed.

The workflows created by Dimetis on an external system are controlled by the VICO interface, user rights are assigned by a customized Active Directory Interface.

In further steps the implementation of a so called MXF checker for quality control and a transcoding engine is planned.

About Dimetis GmbH

Dimetis is the IP Broadcast Leader, providing standard-based Operational Support Systems (OSS) for telecommunication and broadcast industry. Our software solutions manage most of the public broadcast TV in D-A-CH on the distribution side.

Dimetis contribution suite dynamically moves live content as well as large files from anywhere to anywhere combining different technologies.

“We have the claim to orient our work on tomorrow´s requirements. The classical transfer of video content will be replaced by advanced information technologies for which our solutions built a solid basis. Dimetis software meets highest standards being innovatively designed, flexibly applicable and intuitive to use,” comments Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh, Dimetis CTO/COO.

For more information, please visit: www.dimetis.com

For more information, please visit: www.srgssr.ch

Dimetis Press Contact:

Maria Monaco

Dimetis GmbH

Phone: +49 6074 3010-0

marketing@dimetis.de