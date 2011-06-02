Wohler Launches First European Tour of New Euro Van

Mobile Showcase of Wohler Products Will Visit 13 Countries in Three Months; Now Scheduling Product Demonstrations

SAN FRANCISCO -- June 2, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that its Euro Van, a showcase-on-wheels for the company's state-of-the-art audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning solutions, has commenced on an inaugural tour throughout Europe. With the recent completion of engagements in both Germany and Denmark, the Euro Van is scheduled to visit 11 more countries over the next three months -- culminating in its arrival at IBC2011 in Amsterdam this September.

Operated by Jonathan Chassaigne, Wohler's EMEA sales support and tour planner, the Euro Van is a stretch, high-roof van showcasing how Wohler products can provide key functionality for networks and outside broadcast (OB) workflows in even the most space-constrained situations. Among the products on display in the Euro Van are Wohler's award-winning AMP2-16V Series 16-channel audio/video processing monitor, the compact 1-RU Presto video switcher, and the new Pandora loudness analyzer.

"Wohler's Euro Van provides the ultimate platform for channel partners and customers to experience our products firsthand in a mobile broadcast setting. The truck's array of products include intuitive touchscreen systems that simplify video monitoring and routing, versatile audio and video confidence monitors, and a variety of new products addressing the need for regulatory compliance with new standards for loudness mitigation as well as captioning and subtitling," said Terry Allford, Wohler's EMEA business development and channel manager.

From Germany -- where Wohler worked with dealer LOGIC media to schedule customer presentations -- the vehicle made a brief stop to visit Denmark distributor, Media Event Services. The Euro Van is currently en route to France where demonstrations will be provided to interested broadcast media organizations from around the country in coordination with Wohler's local dealer, Audiopole. From there, the Euro Van is scheduled to visit Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, the U.K., Belgium, Sweden, Norway, and Switzerland. At IBC2011, the Euro Van will be parked in the show's outdoor broadcast (OB) area -- stand OE225 -- to provide a hands-on extension to Wohler's product demonstrations.

Although the tour has begun, the Euro Van is still available for scheduling of appointments throughout Europe and the U.K. Dealers, partners, distributors, systems integrators, and customer sites may book a Wohler Euro Van product demonstration by calling Jonathan Chassaigne at +33 624 947 526 or Terry Allford at +44 1344 206 306, or by emailing saleseurope@wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/EuroVan.zip

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/EuroVanTour.zip

Image Caption: Jonathan Chassaigne in the new Wohler Euro Van