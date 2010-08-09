Bexel Brings 3D Mobile Facility Out For Major League Baseball's 81st Annual Homerun Derby and All-Star Game at Angel Stadium

Fox Sports, ESPN and the MLB Network All Relied on Bexel-Provided Equipment and Services for Baseball's Biggest Night of the Year

Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, in conjunction with Sports Video Group (SVG,) delivered its newly refurbished BBSOne Mobile Facility for Major League Baseball's 81st Annual Homerun Derby and All-Star Game, which took place Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 13 at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. Bexel made possible a state-of-the-art 3D viewing experience for top executives from such major networks as FOX Sports, ESPN and the Major League Baseball Network (MLB).

Bexel parked BBSOne in the Angels compound, so crew members, working in conjunction with Sports Video Group, FOX Sports and ESPN, could support on-site the 3D viewing experience. During the two and a half day event, over 250 top broadcast executives, engineers and creative personnel came through to watch the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game in 3D. In addition, on Sunday, July 11, prior to the Major League Baseball events, Bexel screened the World Cup Final in 3D, providing an even richer 3D experience for the attendees in Anahiem. At any given time, 50 people gathered in the vehicle, with so many people eager to view the game in 3D that is was standing-room only.

"The executives from FOX and ESPN could not have been more appreciative that we were there, it gave their upper management and remote engineering teams a really nice environment to watch the games," says Lee Estroff, director of broadcast technical sales, Bexel. "By providing a comfortable, air conditioned viewing environment, we allowed the broadcasters and executives to sit in a living room environment to watch, evaluate and critique the Home Run Derby and All-Star game in 3D and 5.1 Surround Sound."

In the mobile facility, Bexel had four 46-inch JVC GD-463D10U 3D Displays along with an Abekas MIRA 3D recorder/playback server. Direct TV installed four of its new high-definition DVR HR 24s, which made the playback of 3D programming possible. Feeds were brought in via fiber from the NEP Broadcasting's 3D truck.

"Over the years Bexel has been an invaluable partner with SVG and the 2010 All-Star Game 3D demo took that partnership to another level," says Ken Kerschbaumer, editorial director, SVG. "On behalf of our members we can't thank Bexel enough for their tireless efforts that weekend."

The BBSOne truck provided a comfortable atmosphere for more than 600 production professionals to watch 3D content during the weekend and for many it was the first time they actually had a chance to see live 3D sports.

"The event totally exceeded our expectations. Never in our wildest dreams did we envision that we would have that many people come through." said Estroff, "the success of this event has prompted us to consider offering this service on a broader basis as a way to promote and enhance the growth of 3D television".