Vaddio Shipping ProductionVIEW HD-SDI MV Camera Control Console with Multiviewer

The ProductionVIEW HD-SDI MV is an all-in-one camera control console with HD-SDI/SDI video switching/mixing, a built-in multiviewer, lower screen graphics and automated control functionality.

“Our new Multi-View touch screen control panel layout options allow our integrators the ability to match their screen layout to the number of camera or computer input sources that they have connected to the system,” explained President of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “This way they can maximize the potential screen size available for previewing their live video feeds and not see unused multi-viewer input windows. The ProductionVIEW MV series of production switchers combines the best of Vaddio’s PTZ camera control technology with best-of-class digital SDI switching technology. Now with an integrated multiviewer functionality that includes touch screen control, we can’t think of a better customer experience than allowing the end user to visually control input sources, camera presets, and system control – all by just touching the screen.”

Vaddio’s TeleTouch multiviewer touch screen monitors allow switching of all live video feeds, and up to 12 video thumbnail presets can be created, recalled and stored by simply touching the monitor. The thumbnails are a snapshot of what the camera preset shot looks like, to make storing and recalling presets even easier. By touching a thumbnail, the camera will pan, tilt and zoom to that position.

An additional capability of the system is Dual Bus Multiview output. This allows the user to switch between Preview and Program as discrete outputs – with one going to an IMAG Projector and the other going to a recording device. You now have three options for configuring the system: Preview/Program mode, Dual Bus mode and a third discreet multiviewer output for control and display.

All inputs are autosensing for video resolution, control and camera type. Video inputs include five HD-SDI/SDI (480i to 1080p) inputs on BNC connectors and a single DVI-I input on channel six that allows for multiple formats (DVI-D, YPbPr, RGBHV and HDMI) with 36 additional input resolutions. The outputs have been enhanced to include both HD-SDI and HDMI outputs – a distinct advantage when choosing a set of inexpensive preview and program monitors or using Vaddio TeleTouch touch screen monitors.

The control surface includes a broadcast-style 3-axis Hall Effect Joystick with twist-handle zoom control and separate Pan, Tilt and Speed control knobs. Because ProductionVIEW HD-SDI MV is a live broadcast production console, not a computer, the entire system produces only one frame of delay - a critical requirement for live production where IMAG is used.