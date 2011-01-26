Singular Software Releases DualEyes for Mac

Vancouver, British Columbia –Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, announced that DualEyes™ is now available for Mac® OS® X. Recently awarded Zoom Street magazine’s January 2011 Editor’s Choice Award and Winner of TV Technology’s 2010 Mario Award for its breakthrough technology, DualEyes is designed as a standalone application for the automatic synchronization of video and audio clips for dual-system audio production. Designed to work alongside any video editing application, DualEyes is streamlined for the task of replacing in-camera scratch audio with separately recorded high-quality audio. “DSLR popularity is still the big news in the industry, and it is reflected in the growing requests we’ve received for DualEyes support on the Mac platform,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “DualEyes eliminates the painful process of manual audio replacement during post-production, which saves hours. Combine this with the low price point and the product pays for itself on the first project.”

About DualEyes

Recommended for both novice users and seasoned professionals, DualEyes synchronizes and cuts the audio to automatically match each video clip in both start time and duration. Users simply record audio on a separate recorder and use DualEyes to replace the camera audio with that high-quality separate audio. With DualEyes’ technology, all original media files are kept intact, while new media files are created for advanced flexibility.

“DualEyes allows you to sync and interleave the high-quality audio with the original video, without re-rendering the video. The result is a new clip, ready for editing, that has the original-quality video synced with your high-quality audio,” says Al Caudullo, 2D and 3D filmmaker, teacher and journalist.

To read the rest of Al’s review on HD Guru 3D, please visit: http://3dguy.tv/dualeyes-review-solution-for-synching-in-the-3d-pipeline/.

DualEyes for Mac OS X Availability and Pricing

DualEyes for Mac OS X 10.5 and later is available to purchase via the Singular Software website for an introductory price of $119 USD until February 22. The regular price is $149 USD.

To download DualEyes for Mac OS X, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

Other DualEyes Versions

DualEyes for Windows® XP®, Vista® or Windows 7® (32-bit and 64-bit) is also available via the Singular Software website: http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html.

You can test drive DualEyes by downloading a fully functional 30-day free trial version from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

