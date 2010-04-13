RADIANTGRID AND IDENTITYMINE DEVELOP NEW USER INTERFACE USING MICROSOFT SILVERLIGHT

Streamlines All Processes under One Interface

LAS VEGAS, NV, APRIL 13, 2010 — RadiantGrid Technologies, developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and new media automation service platforms, has teamed up with IdentityMine, experts in interactive design and user experiences (UX), to create a new user interface for the RadiantGrid Platform. This feature-rich application developed using Microsoft Silverlight 4 will be demonstrated at this year’s NAB (Booth SL2327).

“The new user interface helps to streamline the entire transcoding process from ingestion to deployment by allowing users to manage multiple RadiantGrid deployments via a single interface,” explains Kirk Marple president and chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “When we approached IdentityMine about updating our interface, our existing application had three separate user interfaces: Configuration Manager, Content Manager and a Web application. Now these three capabilities have been condensed into one. Silverlight was the obvious choice for this update given its ability to be styled for various RadiantGrid clients while still allowing easy deployment via the web.”

IdentityMine researched how current RadiantGrid users employed the existing platform to come up with revamped workflows and application user experience. Through Microsoft Silverlight, users are now able to have access to the RadiantGrid Platform and control many of the processes and functions from anywhere, even over virtual private network (VPN) connections.

In addition to increased access, the interface also provides users with a content management pane, which shows the status of ingested assets, as well as transcoded renditions. It offers full access to all available transcoding parameters, across all supported containers and codecs. Users can further customize their workflows to their specific needs, with the interface’s robust workflow templating, with fine-grain control over workflow stages. They are able to create and edit profiles for each workflow stage, including transcoding, distribution and metadata indexing.

For easy access to the system’s health, event log and activity monitoring, the new user interface integrates these capabilities into one visual dashboard. Users are also given the ability to create new user accounts and assign user roles.

“The RadiantGrid user interface was a perfect project for IdentityMine to be involved in,” says Chad Brown, senior vice president at IdentityMine. “The new Operations Manager in contrast to the existing application set really shows the value of UX as it applies to refining existing business applications.”

The new user interface offers cross-platform support for Windows and Macintosh.

About IdentityMine:

IdentityMine is an expert user-experience company. Combining the best of what you expect from an innovative design agency and an inventive software development firm, IdentityMine brings a blended approach to the world of user experience. Integration of deep technical expertise and rich engaging design through the use of Windows Presentation Foundation, Silverlight, Microsoft Surface and Natural UI technologies sets them apart. They facilitate the inevitable convergence of IT, traditional operations and marketing efforts to make a truly memorable and intuitive user experience. Based in the Seattle area, IdentityMine has offices in the United States and India and its clients include Microsoft, GE Health, Wells Fargo, Siemens, CBS Paramount and Forbes.com. IdentityMine can deliver an improved user experience for you.

For more information about IdentityMine, visit http://www.identitymine.com

About RadiantGrid Technologies:

RadiantGrid Technologies is an independent software vendor which develops and markets the RadiantGrid™ Platform – a leading-edge media workflow services platform targeting Broadcast & Cable Operators, Content Owners, Advertising Vendors, Digital Cinema Companies, and User-Generated Content Portals. The RadiantGrid Platform provides media transformation capabilities including grid-enabled transcoding, multi-format transcoding, multi-track assembly, standards conversion, and closed caption extraction and upconversion, in addition to metadata management, storage management, and media publishing.

For more information about RadiantGrid Technologies, visit www.radiantgrid.com