Broadcast International Releases New Software Platform for Managed Media Services Solution

Another Top 50 Financial Institution signs on in response to new version

Salt Lake City, Utah – Broadcast International (BCST.OB) announced today the general availability of the newest release of its Managed Media Services Platform, version 2.5. (MMS 2.5). It is being released in conjunction with the rollout of a new customer, a top 50 financial services institution which will be deploying the industry's most advanced digital marketing and merchandising network.

Empowered by this new release, the new customer will eliminate over 90% of their print-based marketing materials and migrate their static outdated marketing materials to an, interactive, personalized, and relevant customer experience based on intuitive rich media and video content. They, and Broadcast International’s many other customers, can now extend customer interaction to more touch points like mobile devices, in-store kiosks, tablets, and other displays; all of which are broadcasting a unified message and campaign.

In addition to improvements in digital signage features, new innovations in MMS 2.5 include:

• Dynamic, personalized interaction with smart devices including tablets, smart phones, and touch screens.

• Revolving Digital Posters

• Local content and ad insertion

• Managed music services and playlists

"We have had a tremendous response to this new release by new customers as well as our existing base; especially those in retail banking", said Rod Tiede. "This new platform will virtually eliminate outdated print materials, dramatically reducing liabilities and the expense associated with outdated campaigns and printed materials."

Broadcast International manages some of the largest enterprise media networks in the industry and continues to deliver dramatic economic returns for its customers by managing real-time customer campaigns which increase revenue, improve customer retention, and lowering the costs of customer acquisition.

About Broadcast International

Broadcast International is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including IP, and digital satellite, Internet streaming and other types of wired/wireless network distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications such as streaming video to cell phones, and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications such as HD video.

Broadcast International is a public company (OTC Bulletin Board:BCST.ob - News) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, visit: www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com.

