Applied Electronics Takes Humber College’s Mobile Broadcast Studio Live With HARMAN’s Soundcraft Vi1™ Digital Console

TORONTO, Canada — In an effort to provide current and prospective students an opportunity for a head start in the mobile broadcasting industry, Toronto-based Humber College has invested in a mobile broadcasting truck, equipped with HARMAN’s Soundcraft Vi1 digital console. Installed by Applied Electronics of Toronto, the Vi1-equipped truck provides students with intuitive, portable technology for mixing audio for broadcast.

Students interested in the highly demanding industry can now enroll in a 2-year Technical Broadcasting Videography program at Humber College. Every aspect of broadcast is covered in the coursework from traveling to events and setting up live feeds, to mixing and distributing the media. The broadcast truck offers an easily transported classroom/studio on wheels.

“We saw a great opportunity to offer our students a program specifically designed for the mobile aspect of broadcasting, as it is a craft in high demand around the world,” said Michael Wright, broadcast manager, Humber College. “We take pride in our Soundcraft Vi1 and the fact that no other university or college program provides an actual state-of-the-art, high-definition, fully functional broadcasting truck to students.”

“The Humber College School of Media Studies’ HD mobile is a stepping stone for covering media, sporting and school events on campus and around Canada - all circumstances where digital consoles would be used in a real-time broadcasting situations,” continued Wright. “The students are impressed when they walk into the broadcast truck and see how much we’ve invested in their education. The Vi1 is impressive in its capabilities and gives the mobile broadcast truck a great look.”

For more information on Applied Electronics, please visit http://www.appliedelectronics.com

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets – supported by 15 leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 20 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported sales of $3.8 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2011. The Company’s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NYSE:HAR.