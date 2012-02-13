Peregrine Andrews Upgrades His Studio With A White Mark Fast Studio System

Recording engineer Peregrine Andrews, who specializes in mixing radio and television, has installed a White Mark Fast Studio acoustic system in his west London-based private studio.

Developed by studio and design consultancy White Mark Ltd, Fast Studio allows producers, composers and studio owners to build high performance facilities in far less time and at far less cost than would normally be anticipated. The system uses properly constructed and individually specified acoustic modules that are assembled off-site, making them very quick and easy to install. It is ideal for rooms using free-standing monitors and in which there is no need for full isolation.

White Mark’s managing director David Bell says: “Fast Studio meets market demand for high quality studios that are acoustically accurate, quick to install and preserve more of the character of the original building. Not everyone has the time or the requirement to invest in high levels of isolation. With Fast Studio, we can install a room that sounds good and delivers great acoustic results. We always insist that Fast Studio customers have their initial drawings and monitor set-ups carried out by our team of experts so that we can guarantee both the viability of using the system and the level of performance that will be achieved, but, provided the room meets our criteria, we can deliver a studio that satisfies our customers’ requirements – and in a fraction of the normal time.”

Peregrine Andrews says he chose White Mark for his studio upgrade on the basis of the company’s reputation for excellence in acoustics.

“My studio is a converted room in my flat and I use it for all my radio work and an increasing amount of TV,” he explains. “It is equipped with SADiE and Nuendo, a Smart AV Tango control surface set into a bespoke desk and stereo PMC monitoring, although I’m planning to install surround sound monitoring soon.

“I chose White Mark because I knew they had designed a lot of the top audio post rooms in London and a couple of friends in the business had used them. David Bell recommended the Fast Studio system as suitable for my needs and the company installed a set of panel absorbers and a bass trap in a void at the back of the room. David and Matt Dobson optimized the height and position of my speakers using their measurement system and they achieved an impressively flat response. I am really delighted with the sound of the room and the speed at which the work was carried out.”

Andrews, who trained at the BBC and now runs his own company Moving Air, has already put the studio through its paces mixing a variety of projects.

“In radio I do a lot of fast turnaround mixes, mainly documentaries, for the BBC

and also some drama. Recent TV work for the BBC includes the comedies "Twenty Twelve" and "The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff", the Queen music doc "Days of their Lives", and a series of "Motorway Cops".

White Mark’s Fast Studio system has now been used to great effect on a number of other studio projects including an advertising agency in Mexico City, Giles Martin’s new room at Abbey Road and Cenzo Townshend’s new mixing facility in Suffolk.

For more information about Fast Studio visit www.whitemark.com

For more information about Moving Air, please contact Peregrine Andrews. Email: pez@moving-air.com

About White Mark:

Established in 1997 by David Bell, John Dunnill, Derek Buckingham and Alan Cundell, White Mark Ltd specialises in production facilities for music recording and the film and television industries. Over the last decade it has designed and supervised the construction of over 170 audio production suites worldwide. The company’s impressive client list encompasses some of the world’s most famous music recording facilities including Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the UK, Hit Factory in New York (for which the company won a coveted TEC Award for Best Acoustic Design), Hit Factory/Criteria Recording Studios in Miami, Strongroom in London and private studios for producers and musicians such as William Orbit and Damon Albarn. In the area of audio post production, White Mark has completed over 100 studios for more than 40 companies in Soho alone. The list includes Grand Central, Hackenbacker, Envy, Scramble, Lipsync, Molinare, Ascent Media, Wave and Boom. This impressive achievement means that a significant proportion of mainstream British television output passes through rooms designed by White Mark. www.whitemark.com