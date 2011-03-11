Shotoku Broadcast Systems To Enhance Manual Range With New Pedestal and Pan & Tilt Head

PRODUCTS WILL DEBUT AT NAB 2011 IN BOOTH C 8528

Torrance, CA (February 18, 2011) – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, international manufacturer of a full line of camera support equipment, is enhancing its manual range with three new products to be launched at NAB 2011. A pneumatic pedestal, perfect counter-balance pan & tilt head, and positional calibration system will all be shown for the first time in Booth C8528.

NEW PRODUCT TP200 2-Stage Pneumatic Pedestal

Shotoku’s newly developed TP200 2-stage pneumatic pedestal has a maximum payload of 177 lbs. and supports a wide-range of camera configurations. Its innovatively designed column and base offers maximum stability and great operational flexibility. One-step foot brake and single-action cable enables precise movements and control at all times and fast and easy positioning.

NEW PRODUCT SX300 perfect counter-balance Pan & Tilt Head

The SX300 perfect counter-balance pan & tilt head, designed to support portable cameras with viewfinders and prompters, has a maximum payload of 83.8 lbs. Its robust structure and wide-range of precise balance mechanisms supports a versatile variety of camera configurations. The SX300's mount can be either flat base or 150mm ball.

NEW PRODUCT SPI-Touch

SPI-Touch was developed to offer a totally new way of positional calibration for Virtual Studios. Simply designate two different points through SPI-Touch’s viewfinder and press the button at each of the points. The camera position will be instantly calibrated. SPI-Touch eliminates the need to mark the studio floor and move the pedestal making calibration easy and fast.

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and remote controlled pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides camera control systems capable of interfacing with third party remote camera equipment. Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan and operates offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA. For further information: www.shotoku.co.uk

