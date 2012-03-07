Harris HView SX Pro offers multi-display management

At the 2012 NAB Show, Harris will showcase its HView SX Pro high-density, scalable multi-display management solution for live production, outside broadcast (OB) and other control room environments requiring video and audio processing.

The HView SX Pro reduces space and power requirements as well as complexity while offering high-quality pictures and intelligent, flexible control options. Its high-density design accommodates more sources and outputs in fewer rack units to reduce system and installation costs.

HView SX Pro can be used as a standalone solution or integrated within Harris Platinum routers. Existing Harris Platinum users can add HView SX Pro into their routing frames, with configurable output slots that enable them to design systems that match their needs.

Other benefits include low-latency processing and Harris MicroFine scaling technology to enhance image quality.

See Harris at 2012 NAB Show booths N2502 and N3400.