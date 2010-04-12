Matrox Announces an Integrated Toolkit for Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium

NAB 2010 – Las Vegas – April 11, 2010 — Matrox® Video Products Group today announced support for Adobe® Creative Suite® 5 Production Premium software with Matrox MXO™2 I/O devices for Windows. The key features of this new release include: full-resolution, full-frame-rate, multi-layer, realtime video editing via Matrox RT™ technology; lightning fast H.264 hardware encoding for Blu-ray, the Web, and mobile devices via Matrox MAX™ technology; and professional audio and video input and output with 10-bit hardware up/down/cross conversion.

"Adobe CS5 Production Premium offers a complete solution that is packed with performance breakthroughs for creating professional video, audio, and interactive content," said Simon Hayhurst, senior director product management, Digital Video and Audio Group at Adobe. "The combination of the new Mercury Playback Engine in Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 with the tightly integrated Matrox RT technology and fast H.264 encoding via Matrox MAX, delivers time-saving and productivity advantages that positively impact nearly every area of professional editing and I/O."

"Adobe CS5 Production Premium delivers breakthrough performance enhancements. Combined with Matrox’s field-proven RT technology users will get more realtime editing capabilities with today’s popular formats including AVCHD," said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox. "Matrox technology and Adobe CS5 together offer a fully integrated way to maximize performance of the video production workflow."

The Matrox MXO2 devices will be demonstrated at NAB 2010 in booth SL3920.

Key features of Matrox MXO2 Family with MAX for PC with Adobe CS5

- Matrox RT technology that works with the Adobe Mercury Playback Engine to provide full-resolution, full-frame-rate, multi-layer, realtime video editing and advanced realtime effects

- Lightning fast H.264 encoding with Adobe Media Encoder, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Encore® using Matrox MAX technology

- Broadcast quality HD/SD video and audio input/output for laptops and desktops

- Convenient form factors for use in studio, on set, in the field, and in OB vans

- Flexible support for leading codecs, file formats, cameras, and workflows

- Captures to HD and SD codecs – 8- and 10-bit uncompressed and highly efficient Matrox MPEG-2 I-frame

- Extensive application support including Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Encore, Adobe Photoshop®, Adobe After Effects®; Autodesk Combustion; and NewTek LightWave 3D

- 10-bit HDMI input, output and monitoring with color calibration controls including blue-only

- 10-bit realtime hardware up/down/cross version on capture and output

- Matrox A/V Tools application for fast capture/playback of audio, video, and still frames

- Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support

Price and availability

Adobe Creative Suite 5 support for the Matrox MXO2 devices with MAX for Windows will be available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website in June 2010. Matrox RT features and H.264 encoding acceleration can be added to systems using versions of the MXO2 family without MAX by adding a Matrox CompressHD card.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.

