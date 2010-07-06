GUITAR CENTER PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW FOCUSRITE LIQUID SAFFIRE 56 SWEEPSTAKES GIVEAWAY

— As part of its ongoing sweepstakes series, GC Pro highlights Focusrite’s Liquid Saffire 56 FireWire Digital Audio Interface, a $999.99 value —

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, July 1, 2010 — Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, announces the latest in its ongoing series of online sweepstakes at www.gcpro.com. The new contest is now live and will run through September 30, 2010, shortly after which a brand new contest will begin.

Several times a year, GC Pro management selects one particular product from a high-end gear manufacturer to feature on the website and give away as that sweepstakes prize. This newly-announced fourth contest features a Focusrite Liquid Saffire 56 FireWire Digital Audio Interface, a $999.99 value. Liquid Saffire 56 is Focusrite’s flagship 2U multi-channel firewire audio interface with eight Mic Pre-Amps. Liquid technology combines with Saffire PRO firewire interfacing to deliver a host of authentic pre-amp flavors, seamless software integration, excellent routing flexibility and future-proof, rock-solid driver stability.

“We are very excited to offer our Liquid Saffire 56 as part of GC Pro’s sweepstakes series,” stated Phil Wagner, President, Focusrite Novation Inc. “GC Pro has a great way of staying on the cutting edge of the market and keeping their client base engaged with their sweepstakes and site. We are pleased to work with GC Pro and appreciate the value of the sweepstakes offer. We would like to congratulate the winner in advance.”

To enter the contest, users simply go to gcpro.com and click on the “Sweepstakes” tab. There, entrants will complete and submit a short entry form. The winner will then be selected at random and contacted after September 30, 2010. Complete rules can be found at gcpro.com. Past sweepstakes have featured products from such manufacturers as Mackie, Royer and SSL.

For more information and complete rules, please visit www.gcpro.com.