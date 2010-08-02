Prism Projection Unveils RevEAL CW TrueSource, Professional LED Color Wash

Prism Projection, Inc., a manufacturer of professional solid-state LED lighting products, has introduced the RevEAL Color Wash CW TrueSource(tm) (RevEAL CW-TS) designed for TV studios, film productions, theater, worship, events, theme parks, architecture and other no-compromise applications. The RevEAL CW-TS TrueSource is the second generation Color Wash product combining several new features to the overwhelmingly successful RevEAL CW. The new features are now managed through an LCD display increasing the flexibility and functionality of use.

"Prism Projection's technology unlocks the potential of LEDs to provide lighting instruments with exceptional utility and quality previously available only in conventional sources," notes Prism Projection president and founder Garrett Young. "Our new CWTS is the result of several years of intense and dedicated work by accomplished engineers and physicists. It is an environmentally-friendly and sustainable solution for any space where a professional look and feel is desired."

RevEAL (Revolutionary Entertainment & Architectural Lighting)(tm) products are professional-grade LED lighting solutions that provide unparalleled color rendering, palette, repeatability and beam quality. They are illuminated by energy-efficient and long-lasting solid-state light sources that are applied with proprietary control algorithms and projection optics.

The RevEAL CWTS with its LCD display and push button control boasts Prism Projection's TrueSource(tm) optical and color LED management technology for precise and repeatable color. TrueSource impacts the fixture's optics, multi-primary color mixing, and optical feedback. The fixtures also provide for local control or control via DMX and displays in real-time the exact CIE coordinates of the the color being produced including the CCT values of white light. The RevEAL CW-TS maintains the incredibility high CRI white values and an even larger color gamut.

All RevEAL products produce a fully-blended LED beam. They combine multiple LED colors into a single (source) beam, thus eliminating color separation and unpleasing striations in the beam and delivering uniform and consistent beam quality.

RevEAL products also produce an extended color gamut using a five-color mixing process: red, green, blue, cyan and amber. The advanced optical algorithms produce amazingly pure and consistent colors, including white light with a CRI above 95 with a CCT range from 1,800K to 8,000K.

In addition, the products encompass a real-time tri-stimulus optical feedback sensor, which, through constant monitoring of the light output, ensures precise and accurate color. The optical sensor feeding color data to advanced algorithms guarantees performance.

The RevEAL CWTS is a robust fixture with no fragile glass components. It offers 50,000 hours of performance? at 70% lumen maintenance and 46 average lumens per watt.

The product is environmentally friendly, too. It contains no hazardous materials such as lead or mercury, and it promises no waste on gels and lamps for the life of the product and has no UV emissions. The highly efficient LED source reduces CO2 footprint by over 60%.

Even further, in its Eco mode, the RevEAL CWTS reduces power consumption by an additional 67% while maintaining 50% of luminous output thus increasing the overall efficiency by more than 50%. In Eco mode the RevEAL CWTS operates in total silence.

The RevEAL CWTS is shipping now and is distributed worldwide.

About Prism Projection

The core principle of Prism Projection is the design and manufacture of LED lighting products that meet and exceed the expectations of lighting and design professionals. At Prism, we believe seeing is believing. Contact us at www.revealighting.com to learn more about our RevEAL lighting products.

