CLEAR-COM NAMES BOB BOSTER AS COMPANY’S NEW PRESIDENT

ALAMEDA, CA ─ Clear-Com®, an HME Company and leader in critical voice communications systems, today names Bob Boster, previously Vice President of Worldwide Sales, as the company’s new President. Boster succeeds Matt Danilowicz, formerly company President, whose last day with Clear-Com was December 31, 2011.

“Matt’s extraordinary vision and leadership turned around Clear-Com and guided it to its position as the most technologically advanced intercom company in the industry,” says Chuck Miyahira, CEO of HM Electronics, Inc. (HME). “Matt has made enormous contributions to the Clear-Com business and built a strong organization that is poised for long-term success. We thank Matt for all he has done and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Boster will be based in the Clear-Com office in Alameda, California, and will report to Mitzi Dominguez, President of HME.

“We are confident that Bob is the right person to lead the Clear-Com business going forward,” says Dominguez. “Bob’s service to Clear-Com has been marked by outstanding sales performance, a proven track record in execution and sound business judgment as an executive. Furthermore, Bob’s solid understanding of our customers, products and markets will make this transition seamless.”

“Clear-Com is a powerful team of experienced professionals deployed all around the world, with the collective goal of advancing the state of our industry and thereby serving our customers’ communications needs,” says Boster. “I believe my time in the field and working alongside Matt during the HME Pro Audio/Clear-Com merger has prepared me for this job. I’m honored to lead this group.”

Background on Bob Boster

After joining Clear-Com in 2006, Boster advanced through the ranks to become Vice President of Worldwide Sales, where he was responsible for all the company’s worldwide sales activities. He has extensive experience in the television and radio broadcast markets.

Before joining Clear-Com, Boster held the position of Vice President of Sales for the Western U.S. region and Canada at ENCO Systems, a leading provider of digital audio delivery systems. At ENCO Systems, Boster also held positions as Product Manager, General Manager and Managing Director. He worked closely with high-profile clients and played a critical role in the growth of the company and ongoing product development. Prior to ENCO Systems, Boster worked in software development at Orban, focusing on user interface development and strengthening client relationships.

Boster has a master’s degree in electronic music and recording technology from Mills College in Oakland, CA, and a bachelor’s degree in radio television and motion pictures/dramatic arts from the University of North Carolina.