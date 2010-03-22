AVIOM ENHANCES ITS WORLDWIDE SALES FORCE THROUGH SEVERAL STAFF PROMOTIONS

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, MARCH 22, 2010 — Aviom, exclusive developer of the world's most powerful audio transport protocol, A-Net®, announces several staff promotions. By moving to a more streamlined and efficient global sales organization in 2010, Aviom can extend its efforts to provide the best product solutions and support to its customers in the U.S. and abroad.

Gary Lee, who has held several successful sales positions with Aviom since the inception of the company, has been appointed director of sales for the Americas, a territory that includes all of North, South and Central America. Lee will continue to cover the Northeastern U.S. region, in addition to overseeing and coordinating all sales activities throughout the Americas. In the Western U.S., Denny McLane will continue as regional sales manager.

Additionally, Shawn Stahmer, who previously held the position of director of U.S. sales, will move into the role of director of business development, which is designed to make all of Aviom’s marketing, sales and customer support efforts even more productive. This role is designed to provide enhanced communication between Aviom’s market support teams.

“Aviom is leveraging the individual strengths of its team members in ways that will support the success of both our internal and external sales force. The goal is to provide both outstanding products and service to our customers all around the world,” says Carl Bader, Aviom’s CEO. “We believe these changes will cultivate efficiency as we continue to pioneer our Pro64 product line and replicate our successes with the world’s leading personal mixing system.”

On the international side, Nick Williams, Aviom’s marketing and sales director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has been given the added responsibility of the Asia Pacific region, which was previously managed by Jonathan “JP” Parker. Williams already has experience working in this part of the world and his location in London gives him a great advantage to serve the region.

Jonathan “JP” Parker will continue to be responsible for Canada, Central America and South America while also assuming responsibility for several U.S. territories including the Southeastern U.S. This added responsibility will give Parker keen insight into the early success the company enjoyed in the U.S. with its Pro64 product, by allowing him time for face-to-face communication with dealers, consultants and customers on a regular basis. Parker and Williams will continue to work closely with one another, while helping to replicate Aviom’s U.S. success across the globe.

Aviom pioneered personal mixing with its Pro16® Monitor Mixing System and continues to break new ground with the revolutionary Pro64® Series of audio networking products. With tens of thousands of products in the field today, Aviom has set the standard for high performance, scalable digital solutions. All Aviom systems harness the power of A-Net®, Aviom's innovative digital audio technology that simplifies system design while enhancing flexibility and fidelity. All Aviom products are designed, tested, and manufactured in the USA.