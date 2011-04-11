INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES (IMT) HONES IN ON THE 2011 NAB SHOW WITH NEW NUCOMM 12-WAY PASSIVETRACKER COFDM RECEIVE SYSTEM

Designed to Simplify Mobile-to-Fixed and Mobile-to-Mobile Signal Acquisition

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, will introduce its Nucomm 12-Way Passive Tracker COFDM Receive System at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C6432).

The 12-Way Passive Tracker Receive System is an autonomous COFDM central receive system designed to simplify mobile-to-fixed and mobile-to-mobile signal acquisition. The Passive Tracker addresses the need to provide fully autonomous central receive site operation while dramatically improving overall system performance. The system consists of an array of antennas, adaptive digital signal processing and maximum ratio combining techniques. When combined, the system provides significant improvement in workflow management.

“With efficiency as a cornerstone of our product development strategy, we are happy to introduce our 12-Way Passive Tracker Receive System at the 2011 NAB show,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies President, Stephen Shpock. “The Passive Tracker was developed in response to customer needs to reduce the required technical oversight and costs associated with maintaining and operating a highly reliable remote broadcast link. It has proven invaluable for city-wide wireless camera and ENG/OB reception.”

The Passive Tracker Receive System addresses the general complaint that aerial video links are complicated to operate, maintain and fraught with reliability problems by requiring no user intervention, improving the area of coverage and extending reliable operation to 7GHz.

Because analog FM operation often has design constraints that are opposed to an optimal COFDM system, IMT removed all consideration to analog FM operation and, by doing so, has been able look at the problem with an entirely new perspective.

The new approach is focused on the integration and optimization of antenna array design, adaptive digital signal processing and maximum ratio combining (MRC) techniques. These three areas have been viewed independently. Combining and optimizing these areas has lead to the development of a new class of receiver systems that provide significant value and efficiency to the industry.

The Passive Tracker is extremely easy to use and requires the user to simply set the operating frequency to work the system. The passive tracker analyzes the RF landscape and identifies and eliminates unwanted signals before they can impair reception, allowing for spatial separation and frequency reuse. This isolation is done electronically using adaptive signal processing. The system does not rely on positioning information of the remote vehicle. No GPS is required. By eliminating the GPS and tracking algorithms from the equation, the system achieves an extension in range and an improvement in overall coverage both near and far.

In addition, the Passive Tracker has been designed to reduce all deployment complexities. The antenna arrays are very small and light, allowing for a wide variety of deployment options and can be positioned on the top of a monopole tower or split apart and set up on the corners of a building.

Along with the RF system advancements, Nucomm has added the capability to stream live video over an IP network while maintaining support legacy ASI and RS232 features. With the integrated web server, all system parameters can be viewed at multiple locations including master control and even over a smart phone.

