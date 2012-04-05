Media Links To Debut 10GbE Line Module for Data Transport at NAB 2012

Media Links Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Global Links will debut its new 10GbE Line module, a 10GbE data interface for the MD8000 family of video and data transport solutions at NAB2012, booth SU6912.

The MD8000-10GbE-1Sch Line Module is a single port high capacity service card for applications where 10 Gigabit Ethernet density is required for user side data traffic. The 10GbE Line card provides efficiency for single port ingestion into the MD8000 platform for flexible distribution of data across multiple network links.

The MD8000-10GbE-1Sch module supports line-rate performance for all Ethernet frames, including jumbo packets for frames that exceed the standard frame size. The line module also fully supports either transparent or Q-in-Q mode and offers virtual local area network (VLAN) retagging so you can select the incoming and outgoing data traffic you wish to screen. With this module users can also set incoming bandwidth limits in 1% increments.

The MD8000-10GbE-1Sch also offers 10ms auto-protection switching for data traffic to automatically switch between the primary and back-up path. When used in tandem with the MD8000-CHP-RHS hitless replication module, the combined feature set is ideal for hitless protection of data across IP or SONET based networks.

All MD8000 line and trunk modules are ‘hot swappable’ and the mid-plane chassis design allows for ease of board replacement without disconnecting or reconnecting cables located on the rear of the shelf.

The primary benefit of this new Line Module is to allow for full utilization of the 10Gb per slot capacity and the non-blocking Layer 2 switch capabilities inherent to the MD8000 platform. The nature of the industry is to push higher bit rate services above single GigE interfaces, which has driven Media Links to meet the demands of its customers.

The MD8000-10GbE-1Sch Line Module will be demonstrated in a live transport demo at NAB2012, booth SU6912.