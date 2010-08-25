SOUND DEVICES DEBUTS FIRMWARE UPDATE 2.10 FOR 788T RECORDER AND WAVE AGENT 1.15 AT IBC 2010

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS — Sound Devices is unveiling the 2 .10 firmware update for its 788T and 788T-SSD multitrack digital audio recorders, along with the 1 .15 upgrade to its Wave Agent software at IBC 2010 (Stand 8.E72). The 788T update, available to all 788T users on the company’s website, allows for the linking of multiple 788T recorders, as well as other Sound Devices 7-Series recorders. Wave Agent 1.15, meanwhile, features a new Control Mode.

Thanks to a new linking capability, multiple 788T digital recorders are easily interconnected for applications requiring higher track counts or synchronized backups. The 788T’s latest firmware update enables, via its C. Link connection, multi-unit linking, locking all connected 7-Series recorders to one 788T world clock, time code and transport.

The new 788T update also supports editing metadata from Wave Agent software. Sound mixers can directly edit 788T file metadata from a Mac OS or Windows computer running Wave Agent 1.15 or greater. The newly released upgrade for Wave Agent, 1.15, features this new Control Mode (formerly known as Meter Mode). Metadata available for edit includes scene, take and notes values.

“Production audio recording and mixing continues to require more tracks as films, documentaries, episodic TV and reality TV keep accelerating the need to record sound sources as isolated tracks,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director for Sound Devices. “The new multi-unit linking capability in the 788T makes it easy for the sound engineer to run the 788T simultaneously with any other 7-Series recorders and keep all recorders sample-accurate from the start using the same word clock and time code source. Additionally, the ability to edit metadata directly in Wave Agent adds efficiency to their workflows.”

The Sound Devices 788T is a powerful eight-input, 12-track digital audio recorder designed for sound engineers mixing on location for films, documentaries, episodic television and reality TV. Building on the proven success of the 7-Series architecture, the 788T’s eight full-featured inputs ensure superb audio quality, accept either microphone or line-level signals, provide 48 V phantom power for condenser microphones, offer peak limiters for microphone inputs, and feature fully adjustable high-pass filters, all in a compact package.

The 788T, like all Sound Devices products, is designed to withstand the physical and environmental extremes of field production. The front panel is gasketed for water resistance.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The eleven-year-old company designs and manufactures from its Reedsburg, Wisconsin, headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI, and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.

