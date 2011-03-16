New XenData Online Archive Stores Video Files on both RAID and LTO-5

XenData’s XOA-20 online archive provides from 20TB to 140TB of RAID, continuous backup to LTO and an option to move video assets offline

Walnut Creek, CA, March 16, 2011 – XenData (www.xendata.com), the leading provider of digital video archive solutions to the media and entertainment industry, today announces the launch of its new scalable online archive, the XOA-20, to be showcased at the 2011 NAB Show.

XenData’s new solution provides up to 140 TB of usable RAID capacity optimized for professional digital video applications. It also delivers strong data protection as all files are automatically written to both RAID and LTO-5 data tape. Additionally, files that are rarely accessed may be moved offline to free up space on RAID.

The XOA-20 offers the following functionality and benefits:

• Scalable-Capacity – The base XOA-20 provides 20 TB of usable RAID capacity in a 6U 19 inch rack form factor. Up to six additional 20 TB RAID expansion units may be added, allowing the system to scale to 140 TB.

• Strong Data Protection – Whereas a simple RAID system leaves data vulnerable to systemic failures caused by water damage, excessive heat or a virus, the XOA-20 protects data by writing a second instance of all files to LTO-5 tape cartridges within a 24 slot robotic tape library. As the LTO cartridges become full, they may be exported from the tape library for retention in an offsite location.

• Flexibility to Move Files Offline – As a unique feature, the XOA-20 uses Windows Explorer to provide a quick and intuitive interface that flushes files from the RAID, freeing up disk space, and enabling restore from LTO if required at a later date. After flushing to offline, files remain in the archive file system as sparse files. If there is an attempt to read an offline file, the XOA will issue an on-screen message or email alert that identifies the particular LTO cartridge which is then imported into the tape library to restore the file.

• Compatibility –The XOA-20 has four 1Gb/s Ethernet ports and is also available with dual 10 Gb/s Ethernet ports, as an option. It supports FTP and the CIFS/SMB network protocols and is optimized for Windows and Apple OS X clients. The XOA-20 is compatible with a wide range of applications including most MAMs and automation systems.

“The XOA-20 overcomes the major risks associated with conventional RAID and delivers peace of mind to engineers in broadcast, video production and post-production,” states Dr. Phil Storey, XenData co-founder and CEO. “When huge volumes of valuable digital assets are held only on RAID, they are vulnerable to loss. The redundancy in RAID protects against loss of individual disk drives but does not prevent catastrophic loss in case of fire, flood or malware. By continuously creating copies of all files on LTO tape cartridges, the new XenData online archive system delivers a very high level of data protection.”

XOA -20 Configurations and Pricing

The base XOA-20 system requires 6U of 19 inch rack space and it includes a server running XenData Archive Series software with dual redundant RAID controllers that manage twelve 2 TB SAS disks in a RAID 6 configuration and a 24 slot LTO-5 tape library. The base unit provides 20 TB of usable RAID capacity.

The RAID may be expanded to provide 140 TB of online capacity in a RAID 60 configuration by adding up to six additional 2U RAID expansion enclosures. Each RAID expansion enclosure includes a further twelve 2 TB SAS disks and adds 20 TB of usable capacity.

The base XOA-20 system has an MSRP of $49,900 and each additional 20 TB RAID expansion module is priced at $11,950.

XenData at the 2011 NAB Show.

The XOA-20 will be shown at NAB on the XenData booth (N6511) in the North Hall and will ship to customers in the USA beginning in May 2011.

About XenDataXenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions range from cost-effective workstation archives to multiple Petabyte server systems. They are built on industry standards and provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications.

TV stations, global broadcasters, media service providers, video production companies and post-production organizations using XenData’s standards-based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With hundreds of digital video archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and media companies. For more information visit: www.xendata.com

